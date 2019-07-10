Log in
Sumo Resources : 10 July 2019 - Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 05 July 2019

07/10/2019 | 02:58am EDT

At the meeting shareholders voted on and unanimously passed the following resolutions:

1. Resolution 1 - To adopt the Audited Annual Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2018.

2. Resolution 2 - To adopt the Directors Report for the period ended 31 December 2018.

3. Resolution 3 - To re-appoint Fischer Michael as the group auditors.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sumo Resources plc published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 06:57:06 UTC
