Sumo Resources : 10 July 2019 - Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 05 July 2019

At the meeting shareholders voted on and unanimously passed the following resolutions:
1. Resolution 1 - To adopt the Audited Annual Financial Statements for the period ended 31 December 2018.
2. Resolution 2 - To adopt the Directors Report for the period ended 31 December 2018.
3. Resolution 3 - To re-appoint Fischer Michael as the group auditors.
