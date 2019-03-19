Sun Chemical : Advanced Materials Launches DICNATE SG Series of Cobalt-Free Driers at European Coatings Show 2019

NUREMBERG, GERMANY - March 19, 2019 - During the European Coatings Show 2019, Sun Chemical Advanced Materials will introduce its new DICNATE SGSeries of cobalt-free driers for paints.

The DICNATE SG Series of manganese-based driers offer enhanced catalytic performance for solvent and water-based paints and inks. DICNATE SG-160 has been optimized for solventborne coatings while DICNATE SG-160BZ is designed for water-based systems. The manganese-based driers are highly efficient, impart little or no color to the final paint, and provide strong drying performance.

Cobalt carboxylates have been commonly used as driers to promote oxidative polymerization of unsaturated fatty acid chains in alkyd paints. Due to concerns over conventional cobalt driers, demands for cobalt alternative driers have increased but have typically had performance drawbacks. DICNATE's modified manganese carboxylates incorporate new amine ligand technology to overcome the shortcoming in through-dry and dry-time of other offerings. In addition, formulations are simplified without the need for auxiliary driers.

'The launch of the DICNATE SG series of cobalt-free driers is an exciting development,' said Michael Venturini, Marketing Director, Coatings, Sun Chemical Performance Pigments. 'The DICNATE SG series addresses the safety and labeling concerns of cobalt driers without sacrificing drying characteristics and enables customers to move to more environmentally friendly products without any trade-offs.'

To learn more about the DICNATE SG Series, please visit Sun Chemical's booth located in Hall 4, Stand 4-353 at the European Coatings Show 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany on March 19-21, 2019, or visit www.sunchemical.com/ecs-2019.