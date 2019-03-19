Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sun Chemical : Advanced Materials Launches DICNATE SG Series of Cobalt-Free Driers at European Coatings Show 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 08:05pm EDT

NUREMBERG, GERMANY - March 19, 2019 - During the European Coatings Show 2019, Sun Chemical Advanced Materials will introduce its new DICNATE SGSeries of cobalt-free driers for paints.

The DICNATE SG Series of manganese-based driers offer enhanced catalytic performance for solvent and water-based paints and inks. DICNATE SG-160 has been optimized for solventborne coatings while DICNATE SG-160BZ is designed for water-based systems. The manganese-based driers are highly efficient, impart little or no color to the final paint, and provide strong drying performance.

Cobalt carboxylates have been commonly used as driers to promote oxidative polymerization of unsaturated fatty acid chains in alkyd paints. Due to concerns over conventional cobalt driers, demands for cobalt alternative driers have increased but have typically had performance drawbacks. DICNATE's modified manganese carboxylates incorporate new amine ligand technology to overcome the shortcoming in through-dry and dry-time of other offerings. In addition, formulations are simplified without the need for auxiliary driers.

'The launch of the DICNATE SG series of cobalt-free driers is an exciting development,' said Michael Venturini, Marketing Director, Coatings, Sun Chemical Performance Pigments. 'The DICNATE SG series addresses the safety and labeling concerns of cobalt driers without sacrificing drying characteristics and enables customers to move to more environmentally friendly products without any trade-offs.'

To learn more about the DICNATE SG Series, please visit Sun Chemical's booth located in Hall 4, Stand 4-353 at the European Coatings Show 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany on March 19-21, 2019, or visit www.sunchemical.com/ecs-2019.

About Sun Chemical
Sun Chemical, a member of the DIC group, is a leading producer of printing inks, coatings and supplies, pigments, polymers, liquid compounds, solid compounds, and application materials. Together with DIC, Sun Chemical has annual sales of more than $7.5 billion and over 20,000 employees supporting customers around the world.

Sun Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of Sun Chemical Group Coöperatief U.A., the Netherlands, and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, U.S.A. For more information, please visit our Web site at sunchemical.com.

Disclaimer

Sun Chemical Corporation published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 00:04:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:15pSamsung Elec sees tough year with trade risks, slow growth - co-CEO
RE
09:12pAsian shares hold near six-month high on hopes of dovish Fed
RE
08:49pBOJ board at loggerheads on next policy move - January meeting minutes
RE
08:47pDollar on defensive as market awaits Fed decision, euro edges up
RE
08:45pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Road freight on the rise (Media Release)
PU
08:40pLA ROSITA FRESH MARKET INC. RECALLS GROUND BEEF PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE E. COLI O157 : H7 Contamination
PU
08:17pU.S. Democrats seek probe of key FAA decisions on 737 MAX approval
RE
08:15pU S DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR : Interior Provides More Than $291 Million in Conservation Funding for States and Tribes to Clean Up and Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Stakes rise for Boeing as EU, Canada step up scrutiny of 737 MAX after crashes
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Second U.S. jury finds Bayer's Roundup caused cancer
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : cuts profit forecast again on economy, Express woes
4MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES PLC : MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : Marketing tech firm aims to be leading force in the industry
5IRC LIMITED : IRC : Announcements and Notices - Refinancing of ICBC Loan Completed-gazprombank Facilities Draw..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.