Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sun Chemical to Apply Surcharges on Latin American Solvent-Based Inks and Varnishes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 11:16am EDT

DORAL, FLORIDA, USA - April 15, 2020 - As a result of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, Sun Chemical Latin America will implement a surcharge on solvent-based inks and varnishes and will communicate the effective date directly to customers. Surcharges will vary depending on product types.

The pandemic has caused a global shortage and supply volatility for raw materials throughout the world, most notably, solvents and alcohols. The supply, which had been previously limited due to an increased demand for ethanol fuel, continues to narrow as the coronavirus causes a further uptick in demand for pharmaceutical and sanitized products. Global availability is decreasing, resulting in increased prices.

Due to these market conditions, Sun Chemical has accepted higher prices in order to secure its supply for the coming months. There is always a risk that governments may seize the materials to accommodate a health emergency, which would be out of Sun Chemical's control.

Sun Chemical is working diligently to mitigate rising costs by reviewing and updating internal improvement programs and by maintaining very close communication with its suppliers and industry associations to ensure it is fully aligned to the latest procurement situation. In addition, Sun Chemical is evaluating alternative solutions for suppliers and materials and is working with its technical team to provide unparalleled support for customers. The surcharges will last until the situation normalizes.

'As raw materials see greater demand and the supply chain experiences increasing costs, we unfortunately have to pass along part of these price increases to our solvent-based inks and varnishes,' said Fernando Tavara, President, Sun Chemical Latin America. 'However, we continue to work closely with our partners throughout the supply chain to manage materials and limit the effect on our customers within the coming months.'

In the weeks ahead, local Sun Chemical sales representatives will contact customers to provide more information on the adjustments to their ink products.

About Sun Chemical
Sun Chemical, a member of the DIC group, is a leading producer of printing inks, coatings and supplies, pigments, polymers, liquid compounds, solid compounds, and application materials. Together with DIC, Sun Chemical has annual sales of more than $7.5 billion and over 20,000 employees supporting customers around the world.

Sun Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of Sun Chemical Group Coöperatief U.A., the Netherlands, and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, U.S.A. For more information, please visit our Web site at sunchemical.com.

Disclaimer

Sun Chemical Corporation published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 15:15:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:37aJOHN MARSHALL BANK : Processes $150 Million in Paycheck Protection Program Loans to Business Clients
BU
11:37aCINCINNATI BELL INC. : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Issue Date
BU
11:36aINVESTORS HOUSE OYJ : Omien osakkeiden hankinta 15.4.2020
PU
11:36aCANADIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Government must launch support package for besieged oil and gas sector
PU
11:35aHEIJMANS : key resolutions General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
11:35aJULIUS BAER : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of 18 May 2020 published
TE
11:34aAMERICAN AIRLINES : CEO says govt aid should cover financing needs if demand recovers - CNBC interview
RE
11:32aMICROSOFT : Pentagon Watchdog Finds Few Problems in Pentagon Award of JEDI Contract to Microsoft Over Amazon
DJ
11:31aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : Succession Plan Policy
PU
11:31aBAYHORSE SILVER : Increases Financing to 16 Million Units
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells staff
3ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
4EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Update on Europcar Mobility Group's cost-saving and cash preserv..
5ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML reports 2.4 billion net sales at 45.1% gross margin in Q1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group