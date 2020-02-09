Sun Cheong Creative Development : (1) RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (2) APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND (3) CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The biography of Mr. Sze is set out below:

Mr. Sze, aged 39, holds a Bachelor's degree of Business Administration from the University of British Columbia in Canada in 2002, a Master's degree in Finance from the City University of Hong Kong in 2007, a Juris Doctor Postgraduate from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2009 and a Doctor of Business Management Honoris Causa degree from Cambridge Ministry Church and Institute in 2015. Mr. Sze specializes in law, economics and risk management. Since 2015, Mr. Sze has served as the General Manager of Fongs Law Firm. In 2017, he was appointed as a committee member of the Appeal Panel (Housing) under the Government Transport and Housing Bureau. Since January 2018, Mr. Sze has also been the economic affairs consultant of ZLF Law Office, the first joint venture law firm in China comprising law firms from Beijing, Macau and Hong Kong with the approval of Guangdong Provincial Department of Justice.

Mr. Sze entered into an appointment letter with the Company, pursuant to which he has been appointed by the Company as an independent non-executive Director for a term of one year commencing from 7 February 2020. Mr. Sze shall hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company and shall then be eligible for re-election, and is also subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at annual general meetings of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Sze is entitled to a director's fee of HK$120,000 per annum which was determined by arm's length negotiation between Mr. Sze and the Company, and with reference to his duties and responsibilities. The amount of remuneration has been approved by the Board and the Remuneration Committee.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Sze (i) does not have any relationship with any Director, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholder of the Company (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules"), (ii) does not have any interest in the securities of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, (iii) has not held any other positions with any members of the Group, (iv) has not held any other directorships in any other listed public companies in the last three years. There is no information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Sze that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and the Stock Exchange in relation to his appointment.

CHANGES IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board further announces with effect from 7 February 2020: