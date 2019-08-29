Sun Cheong Creative Development : (1) RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (2) CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES AND (3) UNUSUAL PRICE MOVEMENTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUN CHEONG CREATIVE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

新 昌 創 展 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1781)

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES AND UNUSUAL PRICE MOVEMENTS

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Sun Cheong Creative Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Yuen Chi Ping ("Mr. Yuen") has resigned as (i) an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company; and (ii) a member of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company with effect from 29 August 2019 in order to pursue other business and personal commitments.

Mr. Yuen has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that there are no other matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Yuen for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE, NOMINATION COMMITTEE AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Immediately after the resignation of Mr. Yuen as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company, he ceased to be a member of the Audit Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee with effect from 29 August 2019.

NON-COMPLIANCE WITH REQUIREMENTS OF RULE 3.10(1) OF THE LISTING RULES

Following the resignation of Mr. Yuen, there are only two Independent Non-executive Directors in the Company, thus,