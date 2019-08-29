Sun Cheong Creative Development : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
SUN CHEONG CREATIVE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
新 昌 創 展 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1781)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTIONS
With effect from 29 August 2019, the members of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sun Cheong Creative Development Holdings Limited 新昌創展控股有限公司 are set out below:
Executive Director
Mr. Tong Ying Chiu (Chairman)
Ms. Ng Siu Kuen Sylvia
Mr. Tong Bak Nam Billy (Chief Executive Officer)
Mr. Chan Kam Hon Ivan
Independent Non-executive Director
Mr. Leung Leslie Yau Chak
Mr. Cheung Ting Kin
The Board has established the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Risk Management Committee and these Committees comprise of the following members:
|
Committee
|
Members
|
Audit Committee
|
Mr. Cheung Ting Kin (Chairman)
|
|
Mr. Leung Leslie Yau Chak (Member)
|
Remuneration Committee
|
Mr. Leung Leslie Yau Chak (Chairman)
|
|
Mr. Cheung Ting Kin (Member)
|
|
Mr. Tong Bak Nam Billy (Member)
|
Nomination Committee
|
Mr. Cheung Ting Kin (Chairman)
|
|
Mr. Leung Leslie Yau Chak (Member)
|
|
Mr. Tong Bak Nam Billy (Member)
|
Risk Management Committee
|
Mr. Tong Ying Chiu (Chairman)
|
|
Ms. Ng Siu Kuen Sylvia (Member)
|
|
Mr. Tong Bak Nam Billy (Member)
|
|
Mr. Leung Leslie Yau Chak (Member)
|
Hong Kong, 29 August 2019
|
