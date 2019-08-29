Sun Cheong Creative Development : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUN CHEONG CREATIVE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

新 昌 創 展 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1781)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTIONS

With effect from 29 August 2019, the members of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sun Cheong Creative Development Holdings Limited 新昌創展控股有限公司 are set out below:

Executive Director

Mr. Tong Ying Chiu (Chairman)

Ms. Ng Siu Kuen Sylvia

Mr. Tong Bak Nam Billy (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Chan Kam Hon Ivan

Independent Non-executive Director

Mr. Leung Leslie Yau Chak

Mr. Cheung Ting Kin

The Board has established the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Risk Management Committee and these Committees comprise of the following members: