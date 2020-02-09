Sun Cheong Creative Development : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUN CHEONG CREATIVE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

新 昌 創 展 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1781)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTIONS

With effect from 7 February 2020, the members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Sun Cheong Creative Development Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Chan Kam Hon Ivan

Mr. Tong Bak Nam Billy (Chief Executive Officer)

Ms. Jiselle Joey Chan

Mr. Un Ga Wei

Independent Non-executive Directors

Ms. Hui Chi Yan Amy

Mr. Sze Chun Wai

The Board has established the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Risk Management Committee and these Committees comprise the following members: