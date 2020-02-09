Sun Cheong Creative Development : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
SUN CHEONG CREATIVE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
新 昌 創 展 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1781)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTIONS
With effect from 7 February 2020, the members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Sun Cheong Creative Development Holdings Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. Chan Kam Hon Ivan
Mr. Tong Bak Nam Billy (Chief Executive Officer)
Ms. Jiselle Joey Chan
Mr. Un Ga Wei
Independent Non-executive Directors
Ms. Hui Chi Yan Amy
Mr. Sze Chun Wai
The Board has established the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Risk Management Committee and these Committees comprise the following members:
|
Committee
|
Members
|
Audit Committee
|
Mr. Sze Chun Wai (Chairman)
|
|
Ms. Hui Chi Yan Amy (Member)
|
Remuneration Committee
|
Mr. Un Ga Wei (Chairman)
|
|
Mr. Tong Bak Nam Billy (Member)
|
Nomination Committee
|
Mr. Sze Chun Wai (Chairman)
|
|
Mr. Tong Bak Nam Billy (Member)
|
|
Ms. Jiselle Joey Chan (Member)
|
Risk Management Committee
|
Mr. Un Ga Wei (Chairman)
|
|
Mr. Tong Bak Nam Billy (Member)
|
|
Ms. Jiselle Joey Chan (Member)
|
|
Ms. Hui Chi Yan Amy (Member)
|
Hong Kong, 7 February 2020
|
