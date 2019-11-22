Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sun Cheong Creative Development : MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO POSSIBLE ISSUE OF BONDS AND CONVERTIBLE BONDS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 08:17am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUN CHEONG CREATIVE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

新 昌 創 展 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1781)

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO POSSIBLE ISSUE OF BONDS AND CONVERTIBLE BONDS

This announcement is made by Sun Cheong Creative Development Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that on 22 November 2019 (after trading hour), the Company entered into memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with a company (the "Investor") whose shares are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. Pursuant to the MOU, it is proposed that the Company will issue and the Investor will subscribe for (i) the bonds with a principal amount of approximately HK$30 million and (ii) the convertible bonds for a principal amount of approximately HK$30 million.

The MOU does not constitute binding obligations on the Company to issue and the Investor to subscribe for the bonds and the convertible bonds of the Company. Details of any contractual relationship between the Investor and the Company in relation to the transaction contemplated in the MOU including the terms of the bonds and the convertible bonds shall be subject to the legally binding agreement(s) to be agreed and entered into between the parties to the MOU.

The parties to the MOU agree to endeavour to enter into a formal subscription agreement in relation to the subscription of the bonds and the convertible bonds within one week of the MOU, failing which such time shall be extended for an additional week but if no formal subscription agreement has been entered into within such extended timeframe, the MOU shall terminate.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Investor is not connected persons of the Company and are third parties independent of and not connected with the connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company.

1

As the proposed transactions as set out in the MOU may or may not proceed, shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Further announcement will be made by the Company should any legally binding agreement be entered into as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

Sun Cheong Creative Development Holdings Limited

Tong Ying Chiu

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 22 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Tong Ying Chiu, Ms. Ng Siu Kuen Sylvia, Mr. Tong Bak Nam Billy and Mr. Chan Kam Hon Ivan and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Leung Leslie Yau Chak, Mr. Cheung Ting Kin and Mr. Ip Hon Wah.

2

Disclaimer

Sun Cheong Creative Development Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 13:16:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:41aWINGSTOP : promotes 2 employees
AQ
08:40aMethanex corporation - notice of cash dividend
AQ
08:40aVERTICAL EXPLORATION : Signs distribution agreement with arev brands international ltd. to supply st-onge wollastonite to the cannabis and hemp industries
AQ
08:40aQYOU MEDIA : India Launches on MX Player
AQ
08:40aPARKLAND FUEL : announces acquisition of the assets of Mort Distributing, Inc
AQ
08:40aTRUE NORTH COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Continues GTA Expansion with Acquisition of Class 'AAA', BOMA Best Gold Certified Office Complex
AQ
08:40aVICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES : Unaware of Any Material Change
AQ
08:40aSIYATA MOBILE : Receives Network Approval from Additional Tier 1 U.S. Cellular Carrier for Uniden UV350 In-Vehicle Smartphone
AQ
08:40aRED PINE EXPLORATION : Intersects Unexpected Gold Zones at the Wawa Gold Project Highlights Include 2 gt over 11.28m including 6.13 gt over 3.15m
AQ
08:40aLEGEND POWER : Introduces SmartGATE Insights
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
2China's Xi says he wants to work out initial trade deal with U.S.
3HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : EXCLUSIVE: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty bran..
4THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION : Schwab In Talks To Buy Rival Broker -- WSJ
5TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION : TD AMERITRADE : Charles Schwab in advanced talks to buy TD Ameritrade

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group