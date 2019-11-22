Sun Cheong Creative Development : MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO POSSIBLE ISSUE OF BONDS AND CONVERTIBLE BONDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUN CHEONG CREATIVE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

新 昌 創 展 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1781)

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO POSSIBLE ISSUE OF BONDS AND CONVERTIBLE BONDS

This announcement is made by Sun Cheong Creative Development Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that on 22 November 2019 (after trading hour), the Company entered into memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with a company (the "Investor") whose shares are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. Pursuant to the MOU, it is proposed that the Company will issue and the Investor will subscribe for (i) the bonds with a principal amount of approximately HK$30 million and (ii) the convertible bonds for a principal amount of approximately HK$30 million.

The MOU does not constitute binding obligations on the Company to issue and the Investor to subscribe for the bonds and the convertible bonds of the Company. Details of any contractual relationship between the Investor and the Company in relation to the transaction contemplated in the MOU including the terms of the bonds and the convertible bonds shall be subject to the legally binding agreement(s) to be agreed and entered into between the parties to the MOU.

The parties to the MOU agree to endeavour to enter into a formal subscription agreement in relation to the subscription of the bonds and the convertible bonds within one week of the MOU, failing which such time shall be extended for an additional week but if no formal subscription agreement has been entered into within such extended timeframe, the MOU shall terminate.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Investor is not connected persons of the Company and are third parties independent of and not connected with the connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company.