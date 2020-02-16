Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sun Cheong Creative Development : TERMINATION OF COMPLIANCE ADVISER ENGAGEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/16/2020 | 07:27pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUN CHEONG CREATIVE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

新昌創展控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1781)

TERMINATION OF COMPLIANCE ADVISER ENGAGEMENT

Reference is made to the share offer of Sun Cheong Creative Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 21 September 2018 in relation to, among others, the appointment of a compliance adviser pursuant to Rule 3A.19 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the ''Listing Rules'') of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'').

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company announces that the Company and Giraffe Capital Limited ("Giraffe") have mutually agreed to terminate the compliance adviser's service agreement dated 10 November 2017 with effect from 14 February 2020 due to commercial reasons.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, the Board and Giraffe confirm that, as at the date of this announcement, there are no other matters relating to the termination of the compliance adviser engagement that need to be drawn to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange.

Pursuant to Rule 3A.19 of the Listing Rules, the Company must appoint a compliance adviser for the period commencing on the date of initial listing of the Company and ending on the date on which the Company sends its financial results as required under Rule 13.46 of the Listing Rules for the first full financial year commencing after the date of its initial listing. The Company is looking for a replacement compliance adviser pursuant to Rule 3A.27 of the Listing Rules and will make further announcement as soon as the replacement compliance adviser has been appointed.

By Order of the Board

Sun Cheong Creative Development Holdings Limited

Chan Kam Hon Ivan

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 14 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of Directors of the Company consists of Mr. Chan Kam Hon Ivan, Mr. Tong Bak Nam Billy, Mr. Un Ga Wei and Ms. Jiselle Joey Chan (all being executive Directors) and Ms. Hui Chi Yan Amy and Mr. Sze Chun Wai (all being independent non-executive Directors).

1

Disclaimer

Sun Cheong Creative Development Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 00:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:47pBENDIGO AND ADELAIDE BANK : 2020 Interim Financial Result
PU
08:47pNIPPON SHOKUBAI : Developed New Separator for Alkaline Water Electrolysis Which Supports the Conversion of Renewable Energy to “Green Hydrogen”
PU
08:46pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Accelerates Transformation of International Markets
AQ
08:45pIQIYI : Original Drama Series "The Great Ruler" Release Met with Acclaim in Overseas and Domestic Markets, Adding to Success of Comic and Animation Adaptations Under the Same Franchise
PR
08:40pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN Supportive of the Amendment to the Ministerial Order on Train Speed
AQ
08:37pWithout Comprehensive Trade Deal UK Consumers Will Suffer
PU
08:37pSARACEN MINERAL : continues run of strong growth in profit
PU
08:37pSARACEN MINERAL : Half Year Accounts - December 2019
PU
08:31pOil prices slip ahead of data pointers on impact of coronavirus on demand
RE
08:31pTOYOTA MOTOR : Evans Wins, Rovanpera on the Podium with Stunning Drives in the Toyota Yaris WRC
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : New York drops fight against T-Mobile-Sprint merger
2Clock's ticking for Nissan boss Uchida to show he has a plan - sources
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Fast-food companies in China step up ?contactless? pickup, delivery as coronavirus rag..
4CHINA MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE GROUP LIM : CHINA MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT
5Oil prices slip ahead of data pointers on impact of coronavirus on demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group