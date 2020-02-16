Sun Cheong Creative Development : TERMINATION OF COMPLIANCE ADVISER ENGAGEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUN CHEONG CREATIVE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

新昌創展控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1781)

TERMINATION OF COMPLIANCE ADVISER ENGAGEMENT

Reference is made to the share offer of Sun Cheong Creative Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 21 September 2018 in relation to, among others, the appointment of a compliance adviser pursuant to Rule 3A.19 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the ''Listing Rules'') of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'').

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company announces that the Company and Giraffe Capital Limited ("Giraffe") have mutually agreed to terminate the compliance adviser's service agreement dated 10 November 2017 with effect from 14 February 2020 due to commercial reasons.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, the Board and Giraffe confirm that, as at the date of this announcement, there are no other matters relating to the termination of the compliance adviser engagement that need to be drawn to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange.

Pursuant to Rule 3A.19 of the Listing Rules, the Company must appoint a compliance adviser for the period commencing on the date of initial listing of the Company and ending on the date on which the Company sends its financial results as required under Rule 13.46 of the Listing Rules for the first full financial year commencing after the date of its initial listing. The Company is looking for a replacement compliance adviser pursuant to Rule 3A.27 of the Listing Rules and will make further announcement as soon as the replacement compliance adviser has been appointed.

By Order of the Board

Sun Cheong Creative Development Holdings Limited

Chan Kam Hon Ivan

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 14 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of Directors of the Company consists of Mr. Chan Kam Hon Ivan, Mr. Tong Bak Nam Billy, Mr. Un Ga Wei and Ms. Jiselle Joey Chan (all being executive Directors) and Ms. Hui Chi Yan Amy and Mr. Sze Chun Wai (all being independent non-executive Directors).