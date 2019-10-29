Sun Hing Printing : Form of Proxy for use at the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 29 November 2019 (or any adjournment thereof)

(Note 3)

SUN HING PRINTING HOLDINGS LIMITED

新 興 印 刷 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1975)

Form of Proxy for use at the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on

Friday, 29 November 2019 (or any adjournment thereof)

I/We (Note 1) of

being the registered holder(s) ofshares of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of

Sun Hing Printing Holdings Limited (the "Company") HEREBY APPOINT of

or failing him, the chairman of the AGM (as defined below) as my/our proxy, to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") to be held at 10/F, United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong on 29 November 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (or any adjourned meeting) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions set out in the notice convening such meeting and at such meeting (or any adjourned meeting) to vote for me/us in my/our name(s) in respect of the said resolutions as hereunder indicated or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS: FOR (Note 4) AGAINST (Note 4) 1 To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements, the report of the directors and the independent auditor 's report of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2019. 2 To declare a final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019. 3 To re-elect Mr. Chan Kenneth Chi Kin as an executive director of the Company. 4 To re-elect Mr. Chan Chun Sang Desmond as an executive director of the Company. 5 To re-elect Dr. Chu Po Kuen Louis as an independent non-executive director of the Company. 6 To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the respective directors' remuneration. 7 To re-appoint Ernst & Young as the auditor of the Company and to authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration. 8 To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with shares of the Company for an aggregate number not exceeding 20% of the number of the issued shares of the Company as at the date of the passing of this resolution. 9 To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the directors of the Company to repurchase shares of the Company for a total number not exceeding 10% of the number of the issued shares of the Company as at the date of the passing of this resolution. 10 To extend the general and unconditional mandate granted to the directors of the Company under resolution no. 8 above by an amount representing the number of the issued shares of the Company repurchased by the Company pursuant to the general mandate under resolution no. 9 above (up to a maximum number equivalent to 10% of the number of the issued shares of the Company as at the date of the passing of the said resolution no. 9). Dated: this day of 2019 Signed (Note 5):

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . The names of all joint registered holder should be stated. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). Please insert the name and address of the proxy desired. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you. IF NO

NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING WILL ACT AS YOUR PROXY. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PUT A TICK (" ✓ ") IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION. PUT A TICK (" ✓ ") IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to do so will entitle your proxy to cast your vote or abstain at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote or abstain at his discretion on any amendment to the resolutions referred to in the notice convening the AGM which has been properly put to the AGM. This form of proxy shall be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, shall be signed either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person authorised to sign the same. Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at the AGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the AGM personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. To be valid, this form of proxy, and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority shall be deposited at the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM or any adjourned meeting. Completion and return of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjourned meeting if you so wish and in that event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. Members of the Company or their proxies shall produce documents of their proof of identity when attending the AGM.

The description of the resolutions in this form is by way of summary only. Please refer to the notice of AGM dated 30 October 2019 for the full text of these resolutions.