Sun International partner to become sole owner of Sun Dreams

08/21/2020 | 05:00am EDT
People are seen at the entrance of the Sun International's Times Square Casino ahead of its opening, in Pretoria

South Africa's Sun International said on Friday its Latin American partner, Nueva Inversiones Pacifico Sur Limitada, will buy a 64.94% equity stake in casino operator Sun Dreams for $160 million to become its full owner.

The purchase by the Chilean investment group follows a dispute with hotel and gaming firm Sun International about a 1.5 billion rand ($86.73 million) where Pacifico had agreed to buy a 14.94% stake in Sun Dreams but failed to close the deal.

The firms have now reached a settlement that will see Pacifico closing that deal and buying the remaining 50% stake in Sun Dreams, which is owned by Sun International's Latin America subsidiary, Sun Latam.

($1 = 17.2959 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 0.275 End-of-day quote.-3.51%
SUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -10.78% 11.26 End-of-day quote.-71.78%
