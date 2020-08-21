Sun International partner to become sole owner of Sun Dreams

The purchase by the Chilean investment group follows a dispute with hotel and gaming firm Sun International about a 1.5 billion rand ($86.73 million) where Pacifico had agreed to buy a 14.94% stake in Sun Dreams but failed to close the deal.

The firms have now reached a settlement that will see Pacifico closing that deal and buying the remaining 50% stake in Sun Dreams, which is owned by Sun International's Latin America subsidiary, Sun Latam.

($1 = 17.2959 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Jason Neely)