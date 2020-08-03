Log in
Sun Kong : CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

08/03/2020 | 07:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUN KONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

申港控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8631)

CHANGE OF DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of Sun Kong Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 31 July 2020 (the "Original Announcement") in relation to the date of meeting of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 at 2:30 pm for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the announcement of the unaudited consolidated first quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the three months ended 30 June 2020, approving the draft announcement of such unaudited consolidated first quarterly results of the Group, and considering the payment of a dividend.

The Board hereby announces that the Board meeting which is originally scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 will be rescheduled to Wednesday, 12 August 2020.

Save as disclosed above, the Board confirms that all other information in the Original Announcement remains unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Sun Kong Holdings Limited

Law Ming Yik

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, 3 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. LAW Ming Yik (chairman) and Mr. LI Isaiah (chief executive officer); and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. FENN David, Mr. WONG Ka Chun, Matthew and Mr. HO Cheung Kong.

This announcement, for which the Directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on GEM's website at www.hkgem.com on the "Latest Listed Company Information" page for at least 7 days from the date of its posting. This announcement will also be published on the Company's website at www.skhl.com.hk.

Disclaimer

Sun Kong Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 11:26:03 UTC
