Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sun Pacific Holding Corp's Subsidiary National Mechanical Group, in Partnership with Blissful Holdings, Identifies $80 Million Project Funding Source/Partner for Solar Farm Project in Durango, Mexico

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 09:15am EST

MANALAPAN, N.J., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (Other OTC: SNPW) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, National Mechanical Group (“NMG”) in partnership with Soluciones De Energia Diversificada Internacional, S.A.P.I. (“SEDI”), a subsidiary of Blissful Holdings, LLC, has identified, received preliminary terms, and is proceeding with due diligence including a site visit in December with a project funding source/partner in support of its partnership with SEDI to build and develop the Durango, Mexico Solar Farm Project. The proposed project funding would be for up to $80 million in capital to build a 40 plus megawatt solar farm in which NMG and SEDI would own a thirty percent equity interest in the completed project.

The current partnership was established to co-develop a 10 to 40 plus megawatt solar farm in Durango, Mexico utilizing the partners’ respective expertise and industry knowledge. The first milestone in this project was the execution of land’s rights and power purchase agreements. The second milestone was the selection of key manufacturers. The third milestone has been to identify a project funding source/partner and commence due diligence with a target for closing on financing in early 2020.

Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp, stated, “We are very pleased that we have identified and are starting due diligence with a potential funding source/partner for the project in Durango, Mexico. We look forward to working with them as they move through their underwriting, analysis and site visits. At Sun Pacific a key strategy for us is to identify opportunities and build partnerships that can allow us to utilize creative financing alternatives to build value for our stakeholders through the management and/or equity or profit sharing arrangements in those partnerships.”

Mr. Campanella further added, “While we diligently evaluate and work on new ways to build stakeholder value, we would like to reaffirm that, at this time, the company is not undertaking a reverse stock split and prior to such action we would inform our stakeholders. We continue to wait and watch to see how the market reacts to how our various projects evolve to determine if and when the need for such an action might be appropriate. We believe that by focusing on our subject matter expertise and relationships to develop green energy projects with various contributing partners that we can enhance value for all of our stakeholders.”

The company looks forward to keeping its stakeholders aware of the progress of our partnership in Durango, Mexico, along with its other developing initiatives in clean energy solutions.

About Sun Pacific Holding Corp.

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (Other OTC: SNPW) uses management's knowledge and experience to serve its customers and now its shareholders through quality service and equipment, working to keep customers satisfied, and by doing our part in protecting the environment with smart green technology. For more information, visit www.sunpacificholding.com.

About Blissful Holdings LLC.

Blissful Holdings is a company whose specialty is the development of sustainability focused projects in all their forms and also represents international companies that provide high-value products and services. Blissful Holdings’ intent is to have a positive impact on society, government and the environment. For more information, visit www.blissfulholdings.com.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future expansion or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's OTC Markets filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

IR Contact
Sun Pacific Holding Corp
215 Gordons Corner Road
Manalapan, NJ 07726
Phone: +1 (888) 845-0242 Email: ir@sunpacificholding.com
Website:www.sunpacificholding.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:30aAON : Pushes Into Online Insurance for Small Business
DJ
09:30aBROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Cha (form 8-K)
AQ
09:30aCOBHAM : Form 8.3 - Cobham
AQ
09:30aLMN Architects Completes the Oregon Convention Center Renovation
GL
09:30a4C Recognized in Gartner's New Market Guide for Integrated Media Planning Tools
GL
09:30aKey Capital Progresses Hospital Cancer Research and Treatment Center
GL
09:30aABBVIE : Dragonfly Therapeutics to Collaborate With AbbVie
DJ
09:30aRETRANSMISSION : MegumaGold Defines Soil Geochemistry Anomalies at Touquoy West Project; on Strike of the Touquoy Mine
NE
09:29aABBVIE : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
09:29aABBVIE : Form 8.3 -
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : to investigate report of possible U.S. sanctions breach
3FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools
4EUROSTOXX : Trade friction, oil drive European shares to worst day in six weeks
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group