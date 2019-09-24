Log in
Sun West Partners with Cloudvirga to Leverage Industry Leading Digital Mortgage Platform, Including New Document Classification and Verification Technology Suite for LOs and Borrowers

09/24/2019 | 02:00pm EDT

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun West Mortgage Company, a full-service mortgage banker and multi-billion dollar national originator, today announced its decision to license Cloudvirga, a digital mortgage point-of-sale software provider, and its growing suite of technology offerings to Sun West Mortgage loan officers and borrowers.

Sun West will become the first Cloudvirga customer to utilize a pair of exclusive new technology offerings, DocCertainty and HomDNA, within its point-of-sale software, the Cloudvirga Digital Mortgage Platform.

DocCertainty, a document classification and verification platform, assists borrowers with income and asset verification as they upload critical documents (like W2s, pay stubs and tax returns) during the home loan application process. Documents uploaded to the Cloudvirga Digital Mortgage Platform will be automatically separated into individual PDFs and scanned for accuracy and legibility – saving Sun West LOs valuable time and effort, maintaining compliance, and identifying mistakes that lead to closing delays.

HomDNA, a document storage platform and post-closing consumer engagement app, helps Sun West loan officers develop lasting, lifetime relationships with their customers. Sun West LOs can offer the app to borrowers at the time of closing to store important documents (appraisal reports and recaps, home appliance warranties, floor plans and construction materials) in a secure, singular location. HomDNA also provides borrowers with monthly market valuations and a curated directory of local maintenance professionals.

“Today’s loan officers expect their partners to bring the newest and most forward-thinking technologies to the table to help them win customers for life and build stronger relationships with consumers than ever before,” said Ty Kern, Senior Managing Director of National Production at Sun West Mortgage Company. “The Cloudvirga Digital Mortgage Platform, combined with the DocCertainty and HomDNA components, are representative of the platform’s best-in-class integrations. These new technology offerings will enhance loan officer productivity, improve speed to closing, and help our mortgage company continue attracting the best-in-class loan officer talent nationwide.”

“Sun West is the perfect partner for these exciting enhancements to our core platform,” said Dan Sogorka, CEO of Cloudvirga. “DocCertainty and HomDNA will add significant functionality that will enable LOs to foster and maintain meaningful relationships with their customers. These components will also be generally available to our new and existing customers, including the Arive wholesale marketplace.”

The Cloudvirga Digital Mortgage Platform radically cuts overall loan costs, increases transparency, and reduces the time it takes to close a loan by streamlining the digital mortgage application process. It cuts the time it takes to traditionally close a mortgage loan in half, or more. Cloudvirga’s technology powers nearly $200 billion in loans annually and is used by ten of the country’s top 20 mortgage originators.

For more information about Cloudvirga, visit cloudvirga.com, and to learn more about Sun West Mortgage Company, visit swmc.com.

About Sun West
Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is licensed nationwide and is a full service, mortgage banker established in 1980. The company's excellent service and fast turn-time has made Sun West a multi-billion dollar national originator. As a result, Sun West is a leader in offering a diverse set of products with low rates and excellent pricing. Sun West is a HUD-approved mortgagee (FHA & HECM), VA LAPP approved, USDA lender, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Seller Servicer and Ginnie Mae Issuer. Sun West is a national leader in HMBS, residential, and commercial securitization. For more information, visit www.swmc.com.

About Cloudvirga
The Cloudvirga Digital Mortgage Platform uniquely combines a world-class borrower experience with an automated lender workflow that radically cuts overall loan costs, increases transparency and reduces the time to close a loan. Led by top fintech veterans with a track record of building successful mortgage technologies, the Cloudvirga customer base includes ten of the top 40 non-bank mortgage originators. To date, Cloudvirga has raised over $77 million from some of the country’s top lenders and private-equity firms. For more information, visit www.cloudvirga.com.

Media contact:
Jack McHugh
jack@propllr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
