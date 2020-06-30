Log in
SunDance : Increases Bookbinding Portfolio with Perfect Binder BQ-470

06/30/2020

ORLANDO, Fla., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SunDance, a multi-channel print and marketing company, is increasing its bookbinding capabilities and production with the purchase of the Horizon BQ-470 Perfect Binder. With the bookbinding machine, SunDance will have greater bookbinding precision and produce higher quality binding for book products like presentations, note pads, menus, and more.

The BQ-470 is a fully automated 4-clamp binder that features an interchangeable glue tank for both PUR and EVA adhesives. Polyurethane reactive (PUR) hot melt adhesive is known for its binding strength and eco-friendliness whereas ethylene-vinyl adhesives (EVA) are a popular and affordable hot melt adhesive but has more limited capabilities. EVA has difficulty binding coated stock firmly and doesn't yet enable acceptable lay-flat binding. PUR, on the other hand, can provide adequate binding strength and lay-flat quality for books.

Key features of the Horizon BQ-470 Perfect Binder:

  • Fully automated setup
  • Replaceable glue tank unit for both EVA and PUR adhesives
  • A simplified and accurate changeover to produce professionally finished books
  • Equipped with two large application rollers for strong, high-quality binds and a separate side glue tank for added flexibility
  • Space-saving design with front operation and front maintenance
  • Book-binding up to 65 mm / 2.55" thickness
  • Maximum cycle speed is 1,350 books per hour (EVA) or 1,000 books per hour (PUR)
  • Ergonomic sliding windows provide easy, safe access and a clear view of operations

"The Perfect Binder's versatility and precision is a great addition to SunDance's bookbinding services," said JohnHenry Ruggieri, the president of SunDance. "With the new equipment, customers will be able to get the exact bookbinding they need to ensure their book opens and closes with ease."

About SunDance

Founded in 2007, SunDance is a multi-channel print and marketing company that offers creative design, branding, printing, mailing, digital marketing, web design and more. Our clients include leading companies in the healthcare, financial services, entertainment and hospitality industries. SunDance is a certified Women's Business Enterprise and the first certified offset Sustainable Green Printer in the state of Florida. Please visit sundanceusa.com for more information.

Contact:

Kandi Johansmeyer, Senior VP Sales & Marketing
242667@email4pr.com
(407) 563-5004

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sundance-increases-bookbinding-portfolio-with-perfect-binder-bq-470-301085706.html

SOURCE SunDance


© PRNewswire 2020
