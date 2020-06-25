Log in
SunGas Renewables and Hatch create an alliance for design and deployment of biomass gasification systems

06/25/2020 | 02:49pm EDT

Des Plaines, IL-Hatch and SunGas Renewables Inc. have announced a strategic alliance that will accelerate the deployment of SunGas's proven biomass gasification systems.

The alliance will leverage both organizations' technical expertise, engineering capabilities, and market knowledge, while Hatch's engineering and project execution expertise will assist SunGas in providing customers with superior value and predictable delivery, as well as critical support throughout project lifecycles.

'We see this alliance as an important step for SunGas to effectively and efficiently serve a growing market, combining our gasification technology heritage with a reputable global engineering company,' said Vann Bush, President of SunGas Renewables. 'Hatch has a deep bench of seasoned practitioners for the design and deployment of energy systems that is aligned with our company's vision of being the premier provider of biomass gasification systems across the globe.'

SunGas gasification systems are based on pressurized fluidized bed technology originally developed by the Gas Technology Institute (GTI), a technology that has been deployed commercially around the globe. The technology platform generates syngas from woody biomass, the critical first step in the large-scale production of renewable, low-carbon fuels and chemicals.

Robert Francki, Hatch's global managing director, Energy added, 'The work that GTI and SunGas are doing to create the technology enablers to dramatically reduce carbon emissions and turn the tide on climate change suits society's pressing needs. We are proud to partner with SunGas and contribute our unique capability to engineer integrated, technologically advanced and sophisticated facilities and our deep custom equipment design skills.'

Find out more about Hatch's anything-to-liquids capabilities here.

About Hatch

Whatever our clients envision, our engineers can design and build. With over 60 years of business and technical experience in the energy, mining, and infrastructure sectors, we know your business and understand that your challenges are changing rapidly. We respond quickly with solutions that are smarter, more efficient and innovative. We draw upon our 9,000 staff with experience in over 150 countries to challenge the status quo and create positive change for our clients, our employees, and the communities we serve.

To learn more, go to: www.hatch.com

About SunGas Renewables

SunGas Renewables is a wholly owned subsidiary of GTI International, Inc and provides gasification systems for large-scale production of renewable low-carbon biofuels and chemicals. The result of the SunGas gasification process is a clean, tar-free syngas, which is critical for the effective and successful production these products. GTI International is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GTI.

To learn more, go to: https://www.sungasrenewables.com/

Disclaimer

Hatch Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 18:48:01 UTC
