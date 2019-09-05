Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SunGen Pharma Receives Seventh ANDA Approval from US FDA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 09:26pm EDT

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunGen Pharma, a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company which develops, contract manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical finished products, today announced it has received its seventh ANDA approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The seventh approved ANDA is for Fosapreptant for Injection 150mg/vial. This drug product is used for treatment of cyclic vomiting syndrome and late-stage chemotherapy induced vomiting. This is a sub blockbuster product of over $350M US market size for 2018 according to IQVIA. RLD Emend®’s orange book patent expired on Sep 4th and SunGen obtained its ANDA approval on Sep 5th, which makes it is the first wave of all generic approvals for RLD Emend®.

“This first wave generic approval right after RLD patent expiration represents another key milestone by our own team” said Dr. Isaac Liu, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of the company. “Our high quality development expertise are further demonstrated by the short approval timeline. It takes US FDA less than 10 months to approve this important ANDA.”

SunGen Pharma started its oral and topical research and development center in January 2016.

In August 2016, it entered into a Development and License Agreement with Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate to develop and commercialize four generic pharmaceutical products.

SunGen formed a sales and marketing joint venture with Athenex Pharmaceuticals in September 2016 named Peterson Athenex Pharmaceuticals to market seven pharmaceutical products.

SunGen established its injectable division in October 2017 through the acquisition of a privately held pharmaceutical company based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey. The company launched its first injectable product, Terbutaline Sulfate, as a prefilled liquid vial with a strength of 1mg/1ml. The product was launched July 10th, 2017.

In August 2018, SunGen announced it has entered into a strategic manufacturing partnership with Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing to collaborate in the manufacturing and commercialization of generic injectable pharmaceutical products.

SunGen and its partners acquired Busulfan injectable ANDA from Sandoz in October 2018 and launched the product into US hospitals in March 2019.

In June 2019, SunGen Pharma announces to launch Bivalirudin through PIV Challenges in US, in partnership with Athenex and Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceuticals.

About SunGen Pharma LLC
SunGen Pharma, LLC is a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company which develops, contract manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical finished products. SunGen specializes in the development of oral solid extended release, topical and complex injectable products. SunGen has business partnerships with many North American, European and Asian-based generic pharmaceutical companies to develop, manufacture, and sell several pharmaceutical products around the world.

Contact:

SunGen Pharma LLC
Shanshan Li, Ph.D.
Tel: (732) 410-5467
support@sungenpharm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:34pPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : FATF's Action Plan
AQ
10:32pTERRAIN MINERALS : 6/09/2019 - Wild Viper Gold Exploration Program Commenced
PU
10:31pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE : GOOS) and Encourages Canada Goose Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
10:27pAustralia's Port Hedland iron ore shipments to China jump 10% in August
RE
10:27pGOLDEN POWER : Monthly Returns
PU
10:27pCOMPUTERSHARE : Director's Interest Notice - Stuart Irving
PU
10:17pSTRIKE ENERGY : 06-09-2019 West Erregulla Adds A Further Significant Gas Discovery (374 KB)
PU
10:13pAlibaba to buy luxury e-commerce business from Netease for $2 billion
RE
10:11pYAMAHA MOTOR : Launches YK400XE SCARA Robot — Delivers Increased Payload and Decreased Cycle Time but Maintains Similar Price —
PU
10:10pCheaper compliant fuel oil stalks gasoil's lead in IMO 2020 switch
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Japan's Rakuten shares fall 6% after reports of wireless network delay
2WeWork mulls slashing IPO valuation as skepticism rises over business model - sources
3IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Facebook launches dating service in United States
4LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : SCOTTISH WORKERS SPEND 418 DAYS OF THEIR LIVES TRAVELLING TO WORK
5Big Oil undermines U.N. climate goals with $50 billion of new projects - report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group