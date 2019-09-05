SunMed CBD : Wins Excellence Awards at CBD Expo

Fast growing product wholesaler wins Best CBD Tincture and Best CBD Topical at major show

SunMed CBD has proudly announced that their company was awarded with two prestigious Excellence Awards at the recent USA CBD Expo in Miami. SunMed CBD has become an exclusive provider of CBD-related products to Your CBD Store® and is the nation’s fastest growing retail licensees for CBD users with now over 400 locations.

“The growth and success of our brand has been overwhelming and humbling to say the least,” said Marcus Quinn, CEO of Your CBD Store. “The owners of hundreds of stores across the country depend on the products we develop to improve the quality of life for their customers. It’s very gratifying for us to now begin to be recognized by national competitions like CBD Expo and is another piece of validation that makes us all excited to be a part of this ever-changing CBD landscape.”

The USA CBD Expo’s mission is to create the best and largest CBD event in the industry. The Miami event attracted more than 300 vendors and over 13,000 attendees where more than 50 experts took the stage. SunMed is dedicated to presenting the benefits of CBD, also known as cannabidiol, a compound found in the cannabis plant that has been shown to be conceivably one of the most broadly therapeutic plant extracts of our time. This phytocannabinoid rich (PCR) hemp has a naturally high CBD level as well as flavonoids, terpenes, and essential amino acids.

SunMed uses a supercritical CO 2 extraction process, which eliminates the need for chemical solvents and produces a high-quality, full-spectrum CBD. The CBD is processed again to remove all traces of THC for the company’s non-detectable THC products. Produced here in the USA, SunMed provides a safe alternative to CBD products manufactured in Asia that may not have high enough testing standards comparatively.

“We’ve worked very hard to ensure we deliver the highest quality products to our stores,” said Dr. Anthony Ferrari, Chief Science Officer for SunMed CBD. “We are not just an online store or someone who slaps our label on another product. We formulate using our own material, and we are always pushing quality over bottom line pricing. At SunMed/Your CBD Store we have put together a team of passionate owners and corporate employees that realize the need for safe effective CBD products. I’m very proud of our entire team for winning these most recent awards as it helps drive our motivation moving forward.”

For more information about the company’s products or to inquire about owning your own store, visit the company’s website.

About Your CBD Store

Founder of Your CBD Store, Rachael Quinn, was searching for relief after prescription medications failed to relieve her symptoms. Suffering from Crohn's Disease she was looking for something to take back control of her quality of life. After trying CBD oil, her symptoms were relieved and under control within just a few weeks. Her experience with the use of natural, hemp-derived products, and her desire to help others find relief led to her finding the first Your CBD Store in Bradenton in 2018. During their first year, Your CBD Store have expanded to over 300 stores within 12 months. Today, the company has attracted retail licensees who run nearly 400 additional retail outlets. By 2020, it is expected that SunMed will have over 1,000 Your CBD Stores in cities across the country with the goal to provide relief and comfort to everyone.

For more information about the company or to find out how to start a store, visit the company online at https://cbdrx4u.com.

