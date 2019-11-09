Log in
SunPoint Public Adjusters in Collaboration With JAKKS Pacific Announce Toy Giveaway to Affected Families of the Kincade Fire

11/09/2019 | 04:32pm EST

SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc. in collaboration with JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) announced today that they are teaming up to provide a little comfort to the children affected by the Kincade fire in Northern California.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191109005044/en/

“There’s no greater sorrow than watching your children or grandchildren affected by such a tragic natural disaster,” said Gregg Clifford, President & CEO of SunPoint Public Adjusters. “Our hope is to offer a little comfort to a child who lost their favorite toy or in some cases a security blanket”.

“The tragedy of the fires and its impact on everyone – and especially children -- is heartbreaking. We always love to bring smiles to children, and we are honored to be able to help bring some smiles to them at this challenging time,” said Stephen Berman, Chairman and CEO of JAKKS Pacific.

If you have lost your home or it has been red tagged by the city or county as unsafe to occupy please visit the SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc. website at (www.sunpoint.us) and click on the toy giveaway link and fill in the information. You will be contacted directly so that toys can be delivered to your children.

About SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc.:

SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc. is the “Gold Standard” of the Public Adjusting industry. Our team of experts have been advocating on behalf of policyholders for decades. We have handled, managed and successfully navigated claims ranging from homeowner losses; corporate losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars; disaster losses involving government entities and entire municipalities; agricultural and recall losses, and virtually any type of disaster claim that could be imagined.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and JAKKS Cares.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include MorfBoard™, TP Blaster™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

JAKKS Cares is the philanthropic division of leading U.S. toymaker JAKKS Pacific, Inc. We embrace the principle that corporate responsibility is vital to the success of our community, and we are strongly committed to creating changes that will improve the lives and well-being of children for generations to come. Through JAKKS Cares initiatives, the company utilizes the powerful resources and inspired employees of JAKKS to assist under-served children and families around the world. Since inception, JAKKS Cares has donated more than $50 million in toys, school supplies, and monetary endowments to millions of underprivileged children around the world in an effort to help children smile, play, and succeed. In addition to in-kind giving and employee volunteer programs, JAKKS Pacific maintains environmentally friendly and socially responsible global sourcing and manufacturing practices worldwide.

©2019 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

If you would like more information about the giveaway or to schedule an interview with Greggory Clifford, please contact

Elaine Gulino at 480.277.0071 or email at elaine@sunpoint.us // www.sunpoint.us

5183 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA 94531


© Business Wire 2019
