Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

SunPower to separate solar panel unit from storage, shares rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 12:20pm EST
SunPower's recently acquired SolarWorld Hillsboro manufacturing plant is seen in Hillsboro

U.S. solar company SunPower said on Monday it would split into two publicly traded companies, separating most of its solar panel manufacturing operations from storage and energy services, sending its shares up as much as 15%.

The solar panel division, named Maxeon Solar Technologies, will be headquartered in Singapore, with manufacturing operations in France, Malaysia, Mexico and the Philippines.

The energy storage and services unit will retain the SunPower name and focus on catering to the residential and commercial solar installation markets in the United States.

"This transaction will also simplify both organizational structures, lowering costs, while improving efficiency and creating (two) more nimble companies," Chief Executive Officer Thomas Werner said on a conference call with analysts.

The separation will be through a tax-free spin‐off of all Maxeon Solar shares held by SunPower to the company's shareholders.

As part of the deal, SunPower's long-time partner Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co will invest $298 million in Maxeon Solar and hold a 29% stake in the company, while SunPower shareholders will hold the rest.

Shares of SunPower, majority owned by French energy giant Total SA, were up nearly 3% at $8.60.

At the time of separation, expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020, the two businesses will enter into a multi-year exclusive supply agreement covering sales within the United States and Canada of products manufactured by Maxeon Solar.

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov said the brokerage had a mixed perspective to the news.

"We have long looked at SunPower's vertical integration and broad geographic diversification as differentiating strengths rather than weaknesses: put another way, 'a feature, not a bug.'"

SunPower Chief Executive Officer Tom Werner will retain the role at the company, while Jeff Waters, CEO of SunPower's Technologies business unit will head of Maxeon.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and additional reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)

By Arundhati Sarkar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Immediate milk price lift fully justified
PU
12:22pBoeing now says it expects 737 MAX to resume commercial service in January
RE
12:20pSunPower to separate solar panel unit from storage, shares rise
RE
12:20pGLOBALDATA : Iran's giant oil discovery brings little material benefit under sanctions
PU
12:13pDollar, stocks slip amid trade deal uncertainty
RE
12:07pWall Street slips as Trump, Hong Kong dampen mood
RE
12:05pFAO FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION OF UNI : Global treaty critical for saving disappearing plants amid climate change
PU
12:05pDEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE OF IRELAND : Tánaiste attends EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss Middle East security
PU
11:55aTHYSSENKRUPP : World first in Duisburg as NRW economics minister Pinkwart launches tests at thyssenkrupp into blast furnace use of hydrogen
PU
11:47aPound climbs to six-month highs vs. euro as Conservatives get Brexit Party boost
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer core profits rise 95% in first results since IPO
2FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
3Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
4Dollar, stocks slip amid trade deal uncertainty
5Oil steadies as Cushing drawdown faces trade worries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group