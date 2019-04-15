SunTrust (STI) Merger Lawsuit: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against SunTrust Banks, Inc. Concerning Its Proposed Merger With BB&T Corporation – STI

NEW YORK, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a shareholder class action lawsuit against SunTrust Banks, Inc. (“SunTrust” or the “Company”) (NYSE: STI) in connection with the proposed sale of SunTrust to BB&T Corporation (“BB&T”).



The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued a materially misleading registration statement recommending that SunTrust shareholders vote in favor of the proposed transaction. According to the complaint, the registration statement contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning: (1) SunTrust’s and BB&T’s financial projections relied upon by the Company’s financial advisor, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (“Goldman”) in its financial analyses; (2) the valuation analyses prepared by Goldman in connection with the rendering of its fairness opinion; and (3) the background process leading to the proposed transaction. As a result, SunTrust shareholders must be provided this information to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. The lawsuit seeks to enjoin the shareholder vote on the proposed transaction until such information is disclosed.

