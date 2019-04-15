Log in
SunTrust (STI) Merger Lawsuit: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against SunTrust Banks, Inc. Concerning Its Proposed Merger With BB&T Corporation – STI

04/15/2019 | 04:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a shareholder class action lawsuit against SunTrust Banks, Inc. (“SunTrust” or the “Company”) (NYSE: STI) in connection with the proposed sale of SunTrust to BB&T Corporation (“BB&T”).

If you are a SunTrust shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit SunTrust (STI) Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued a materially misleading registration statement recommending that SunTrust shareholders vote in favor of the proposed transaction. According to the complaint, the registration statement contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning: (1) SunTrust’s and BB&T’s financial projections relied upon by the Company’s financial advisor, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (“Goldman”) in its financial analyses; (2) the valuation analyses prepared by Goldman in connection with the rendering of its fairness opinion; and (3) the background process leading to the proposed transaction. As a result, SunTrust shareholders must be provided this information to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. The lawsuit seeks to enjoin the shareholder vote on the proposed transaction until such information is disclosed.

If you are a SunTrust shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/suntrust-banks-inc-sti-merger-bbt-corporation-stock/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Our attorneys represent investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. They have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

hsllp_logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
