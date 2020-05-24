Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sunak authorises bailout plan to rescue strategically important companies - FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 05:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak attends a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus outbreak

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has authorised a bailout plan to rescue companies that are seen as strategically important, with the state expected to buy stakes in crucial businesses that are facing acute financial problems, the Financial Times newspaper reported https://on.ft.com/3eeNJSN.

Under the plan, which is named 'Project Birch', the finance minister has raised the UK Treasury's capacity to handle bespoke bailouts of "viable companies which have exhausted all options", including government loan schemes, the newspaper reported.

The Treasury told the newspaper it will try to save those companies whose failure will "disproportionately harm the economy".

Companies from the steel, aviation and aerospace sectors are among those facing acute problems and the offer of the Treasury will apply across all sectors of the economy, according to the newspaper.

Sunak's allies cited by FT said the Treasury will not initially look at taking equity stakes in companies that are struggling, with the preferred option being extension of loans.

However, the Treasury told the newspaper that it may consider support on a "last resort basis" in "exceptional circumstances.

"In exceptional circumstances, where a viable company has exhausted all options and its failure would disproportionately harm the economy, we may consider support on a 'last resort' basis", the Treasury said in a statement quoted by FT.

It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment late on Sunday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pJapan eyeing second extra budget worth over $929 billion - Nikkei
RE
05:42pSunak authorises bailout plan to rescue strategically important companies - FT
RE
04:53pNATIONAL BANK OF MOLDOVA : Graphical analysis of money transfers from abroad in favour of individuals, April 2020
PU
04:13pAMY KLOBUCHAR : Klobuchar Holds Discussion on Supporting Ethanol Industry in Southern Minnesota During Coronavirus Pandemic
PU
03:16pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Consumer Confidence, Spending, Inflation
DJ
02:20pEconomy Recovering, but Unemployment Likely to Remain High, Trump Adviser Says -- Update
DJ
01:23pPERMROCK ROYALTY TRUST : Declares No Monthly Cash Distribution for May|05.18.2020
PU
01:13pWATCH : 'Inside the Mind' of EFL players and managers
PU
11:29aUnemployment Could Top 20%, But Economy Recovering, Trump Advisor Says
DJ
10:28aBANK OF ISRAEL : Remarks by the Governor of the Bank of Israel at the cabinet meeting to approve the expansion of the budget
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : In Seattle, Coronavirus Fallout Opens Economic Divide
2P.O.L.I.C.Y. LIMITED : P O L I C Y : Most publicly listed companies keep U.S. small-business aid loans
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa to resume flights to 20 destinations from mid-June
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch breaking new ground for style
5OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : OMV review clears CEO travel expenses, Zenit sponsorship

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group