Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sunak readies extreme measures to right capsizing economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 08:45pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

Britain will take further desperate measures to stem the collapse of its economy on Friday, when Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will outline plans to prop up companies and workers who face hardship from the coronavirus outbreak.

Sunak has been meeting trade unions and industry associations, who have warned that mass lay-offs are imminent unless help can be found within days rather than weeks.

As the coronavirus outbreak sweeps across the world, governments, companies and investors are grappling with the biggest public health crisis since the 1918 influenza pandemic.

Sunak is now considering tax holidays for companies and reversing the pay-as-you-earn tax system to funnel directly cash to companies so they can keep paying staff, the Financial Times reported.

"We are working at pace, urgently, to see what further support we can put in place, particularly around employment support, looking at some models elsewhere and looking at what model might work best for workers here today," Sunak told lawmakers in parliament's Treasury Committee on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old has adopted "whatever it takes" as his refrain, borrowed from former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi whose use of the phrase helped to quell a debt crisis in the euro zone.

In the five weeks since he became Chancellor in a shock promotion, Sunak has announced a budget which included a 30 billion-pound stimulus plan and this week has launched 330 billion pounds of loan guarantees for business.

But these measures failed to restore confidence in the world's fifth-biggest economy.

The pound crashed to its lowest level against the dollar in 35 years on Wednesday and British government bond prices plunged as scores of companies, big and small, said they would need to cut jobs to survive.

These factors spurred the Bank of England into cutting interest rates to 0.1% on Thursday and unleashing an extra 200 billion pounds of bond purchases.

Asked on a BBC panel show what Sunak would announce on Friday, health minister Matt Hancock said: "All I can say is mark my words -- we are going to do everything we can to keep people supported at times like this."

By Andy Bruce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:58pLatin American airlines slash flights, salaries in response to coronavirus
RE
09:54pChina unexpectedly keeps lending benchmark rate unchanged
RE
09:47pTesla suspends production at U.S. vehicle factory due to coronavirus
RE
09:45pU.S. Senate will seek deal on $1 trillion coronavirus economic aid package
RE
09:39pFormer Uber self-driving head Levandowski agrees to plea deal over Google secrets
RE
09:36pTrump says he would support government taking stake in certain companies
RE
09:32pGovernments offer financial lifelines to airlines, at a price
RE
09:28pLatest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
RE
09:28pEXPLAINER : What is herd immunity and will it affect the pandemic?
RE
09:17pGovernments offer financial lifelines to airlines, at a price
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Adhesive Films Market | Need for Adhesive Films in APAC to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
2U.S. airlines double down on request for cash as senate leader touts 'loans'
3GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : GenMark Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its ePlex® SARS-CoV-2 Test
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Donate Potential COVID-19 Treatment..
5BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group