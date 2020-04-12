Sunak says GDP may fall by up to 30% amid virus crisis - paper

Sunak discussed the possibility of a 25% to 30% fall in GDP in the second quarter, the newspaper reported, adding that ten ministers were pressing for the lockdown to be eased next month.

The report did not identify those ministers.

"It's important that we don't end up doing more damage with the lockdown. We're looking at another three weeks of lockdown and then we can start to ease it," a minister was quoted as saying by the newspaper. The minister was not named.

