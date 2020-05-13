Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sunak says it is too soon to talks about post-COVID spending cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 05:30am EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said it was too soon to look at how to fund the longer-term financing cost of measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, following a newspaper report that officials were recommending tax rises or spending cuts.

"It's premature right now to speculate about that far in the future. We are living through a time of unprecedented economic uncertainty," Sunak told Sky News on Wednesday.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper said officials had told Sunak that 25-30 billion pounds of tax rises or spending cuts would be needed to cover extra borrowing costs under its main scenario, rising to 90 billion pounds in a potential worst case.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43aWhat's Good for Investment Banks Isn't Necessarily Good for Investment Bankers -- Heard on the Street
DJ
05:36aVietnam to stop considering new airlines establishment due to COVID-19
RE
05:35aEmirates plans scheduled flights from May 21 to nine cities
RE
05:35aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : CMD Circular No. 01 of 2020 - Suspension of Fresh Notes Issuance to Public & Employees/ Ex Employees on Eid ul Fitr 2020
PU
05:34aOil falls as fears of second coronavirus wave take hold
RE
05:31aOil falls as fears of second coronavirus wave take hold
RE
05:30aSunak says it is too soon to talks about post-COVID spending cuts
RE
05:28aEurozone's Factories Slashed Output in March
DJ
05:25aInsurer Brit and Google Cloud to launch first digital Lloyd's syndicate
RE
05:20aChina says wanton U.S. pressure will hurt investors
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net loss of EUR 395 million in Q1 2020
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: Strong customer business in the first quarter of 2020 - Effects of coronavirus w..
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : posts deep quarterly loss as pandemic sla..
5EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Delivers Distribution Per ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group