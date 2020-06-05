Sunak to delay major stimulus package until autumn - FT

British finance minister Rishi Sunak has decided to delay a major stimulus package until the autumn to see how the economy fares in the coronavirus fallout, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Sunak will still announce some limited measures next month, but this would not be a "Budget or mini-Budget", an ally of Sunak told the FT.

The finance ministry declined to comment.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on May 27 promised that a post-coronavirus recovery package would be put before parliament. Sunak has also talked about the need to focus resources on national recovery.

But neither formally set out a timeline, and Sunak has declined to say whether he would bring forward his next budget statement, due in the autumn, to spell out how he will tackle Britain's surging debt.

Britain's emergency public spending surge and tax cuts to soften the coronavirus hit to the economy will cost around 133 billion pounds ($169 billion) in the current financial year, the fiscal watchdog has said, helping to lift the budget deficit to wartime levels.

