Sunak to unveil coronavirus financial package for firms - Daily Mail
03/16/2020 | 07:07pm EDT
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil a "significant financial package" on Tuesday for firms hit by the coronavirus outbreak, a Daily Mail reporter tweeted https://twitter.com/JasonGroves1/status/1239675333982539780 on Monday.
Sunak is expected to unveil the package at a press conference alongside UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the tweet said, citing sources.
(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)