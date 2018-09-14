Sunbelt Business Brokers Expands with New Sunbelt Office in Plano, TX

Sunbelt Business Brokers Provides Buyers and Sellers with Professional and Confidential Valuations, Business Listings and Marketing Services

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2018 / Sunbelt Business Brokers is pleased to welcome a new franchise location to the network. The franchise welcomes Sunbelt Business Brokers of Collin County, Richardson & Garland to the growing network. New Sunbelt owner, Sara Mashkoor, brings around 20 years of knowledge in business operations, customer success, and deep rooted experience in Collin County, Texas. Sara has earned her Certified Main Street Business Broker (CMSBB) designation through Sunbelt's broker training.

To learn more about Sunbelt Business Brokers of Collin County, Richardson & Garland, please visit: https://www.sunbeltnetwork.com/plano-tx/.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511977/b162d532-5697-49e9-ac1f-f6a9be326eb2.jpeg



"I'm thrilled to begin offering expert business brokerage services to the greater Plano area," said Sara. "North Texas is a rapidly-expanding area, and I saw a great opportunity to help business owners and sellers in the area."

Sara has 18 years of experience working in the hi-tech industry where she refined a host of skills that will prove valuable to Sunbelt of Collin County, Richardson & Garland's operations. In addition to her previous experience, Sara is also active in the community as a Plano Chamber of Commerce member and Plano Rotary Club member. Adding to her qualifications, Sara is a member of the International Business Brokers Association, the world's largest professional network of business intermediary specialists.

With a reported 80 new residents moving to the area each day paired with baby boomers ready to sell their business, Sara's new Sunbelt location will satisfy a growing need for business brokerage services in the community. Sara has resided in Plano with her husband and three children for the past 10 years. In her free time, she enjoys spending quality time with her kids, playing tennis, hiking, and swimming.

"I'm so glad Sara has joined the Sunbelt Business Brokers franchise network," added Brian Knoderer, Sunbelt's President. "Sara brings quite a bit of experience to the table that makes her a wonderful addition to the network and a great asset to the business market in Plano."

About Sunbelt Business Brokers:

Sunbelt business brokers sell more privately held businesses than any other brokerage franchise in the world. The expansive experience and knowledge of the Sunbelt network encompasses primarily the Main Street and Middle Market segments, with select offices also specializing in Mergers and Acquisitions. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, each office is individually owned and operated by highly qualified franchise owners. To learn more, visit: www.sunbeltnetwork.com

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Sunbelt Business Brokers

https://www.accesswire.com/511977/Sunbelt-Business-Brokers-Expands-with-New-Sunbelt-Office-in-Plano-TX