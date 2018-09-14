Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sunbelt Business Brokers Expands with New Sunbelt Office in Plano, TX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 03:16pm CEST

Sunbelt Business Brokers Provides Buyers and Sellers with Professional and Confidential Valuations, Business Listings and Marketing Services

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2018 / Sunbelt Business Brokers is pleased to welcome a new franchise location to the network. The franchise welcomes Sunbelt Business Brokers of Collin County, Richardson & Garland to the growing network. New Sunbelt owner, Sara Mashkoor, brings around 20 years of knowledge in business operations, customer success, and deep rooted experience in Collin County, Texas. Sara has earned her Certified Main Street Business Broker (CMSBB) designation through Sunbelt's broker training.

To learn more about Sunbelt Business Brokers of Collin County, Richardson & Garland, please visit: https://www.sunbeltnetwork.com/plano-tx/.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511977/b162d532-5697-49e9-ac1f-f6a9be326eb2.jpeg

"I'm thrilled to begin offering expert business brokerage services to the greater Plano area," said Sara. "North Texas is a rapidly-expanding area, and I saw a great opportunity to help business owners and sellers in the area."

Sara has 18 years of experience working in the hi-tech industry where she refined a host of skills that will prove valuable to Sunbelt of Collin County, Richardson & Garland's operations. In addition to her previous experience, Sara is also active in the community as a Plano Chamber of Commerce member and Plano Rotary Club member. Adding to her qualifications, Sara is a member of the International Business Brokers Association, the world's largest professional network of business intermediary specialists.

With a reported 80 new residents moving to the area each day paired with baby boomers ready to sell their business, Sara's new Sunbelt location will satisfy a growing need for business brokerage services in the community. Sara has resided in Plano with her husband and three children for the past 10 years. In her free time, she enjoys spending quality time with her kids, playing tennis, hiking, and swimming.

"I'm so glad Sara has joined the Sunbelt Business Brokers franchise network," added Brian Knoderer, Sunbelt's President. "Sara brings quite a bit of experience to the table that makes her a wonderful addition to the network and a great asset to the business market in Plano."

About Sunbelt Business Brokers:

Sunbelt business brokers sell more privately held businesses than any other brokerage franchise in the world. The expansive experience and knowledge of the Sunbelt network encompasses primarily the Main Street and Middle Market segments, with select offices also specializing in Mergers and Acquisitions. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, each office is individually owned and operated by highly qualified franchise owners. To learn more, visit: www.sunbeltnetwork.com

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman
msweeterman@merrymtg.com
(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Sunbelt Business Brokers

https://www.accesswire.com/511977/Sunbelt-Business-Brokers-Expands-with-New-Sunbelt-Office-in-Plano-TX

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:33aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
PU
09:33aCARNIVAL : Corporation & plc Purchase of Shares
PU
09:33aIQ POWER LICENSING : CEO invests repeatedly in company convertible bond
PU
09:33aMANCHESTER UNITED : gaffer Jose Mourinho turns on media 'lies' over Marcus Rashford 
AQ
09:33aMANCHESTER UNITED : Mourinho lashes out at press, defends use of Marcus Rashford
AQ
09:33aHamilton Thorne Announces Completion of CDN $10,000,000 Bought Deal Private Placement
GL
09:32aCANOPY GROWTH : Thinking about buying stock in Adobe Systems, Canopy Growth Corp., Micron, Neovasc Inc., or Tilray Inc.?
PR
09:31aAFCON : Pinnick charges Eaglets to stay focused, pick AFCON ticket
AQ
09:31aVirco Reports Second Quarter Results, Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
09:31aRACING TO THE FUTURE : Magna Joins BMW i Andretti Motorsport Formula E Team
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank's retreat to Germany gets tepid welcome at home
2Mediaset CFO says no talks for now on creating pan-Europe TV player
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
4RHEINMETALL : RHEINMETALL : Thyssenkrupp reorganises industrials unit as problems mount
5Investec asset management spin off plan lifts shares

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.