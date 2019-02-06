Log in
Sunborn Finance Oyj: Nasdaq Listing Application of Sunborn Finance Oyj EUR 50,000,000 Bonds

02/06/2019 | 09:31am EST

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

6 February 2019 

NOT TO BE RELEASED, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, SINGAPORE OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. 

Sunborn Finance Oyj has today applied for its issued senior secured bonds in the aggregate nominal amount of EUR 50,000,000 to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Public trading on the Bonds is expected to commence 8 February 2019 under the trading code “SBFI048523”.

Sunborn Finance Oyj

Board of Directors

For further information, please contact: 

Hans Niemi
Director, Sunborn Finance Oyj
tel. +358 2 44 56 251 


Distribution 

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key Media 
www.sunborn.com/press 


Important regulatory notice 

In making an investment decision, each investor is advised to rely on their examination, analysis and enquiry of the Company and the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds, including the risks and merits involved. Neither the Company nor any of its respective affiliated parties or representatives is making any representation to any offeree or subscriber of the Bonds regarding the legality of the investment by such person. Investors are advised to make their independent assessment of the legal, tax, business, financial and other consequences of an investment in the Bonds. 

No person has been authorised to give any information or to make any representation not contained in or not consistent with this Announcement or any information supplied by Issuer or such other information as is in the public domain and, if given or made, such information or representation should not be relied upon as having been authorised by the Company. 

The distribution of this announcement may, in certain jurisdictions, be restricted by law, and this announcement may not be used for the purpose of, or in connection with, any offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not authorised or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation. No actions have been taken to register or qualify the Bonds, or otherwise to permit a public offering of the Bonds, in any jurisdiction outside of Finland. Investors should take such restrictions, as applicable, into account in any activities they may take regarding or based on this announcement. The Company does not accept any legal responsibility for any violation by any person, whether or not a prospective purchaser of Bonds is aware of such restrictions. In particular the Bonds may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore or any other jurisdiction in which it would not be permissible to offer the Bonds; and this announcement may not be sent to any person in the aforementioned jurisdictions. 

This announcement does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States, nor may the securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the rules and regulations thereunder. The Company does not intend to register any part of the securities offered under the bond issuances in the United States, and there will be no public offering of the securities in the United States. 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
