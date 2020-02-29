Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sunborn (Gibraltar) Limited Plc: INTERIM REPORT FOR JANUARY – DECEMBER 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/29/2020 | 06:25am EST
Sunborn (Gibraltar) Limited
Annual Financial Report Sunborn (Gibraltar) Limited Plc: INTERIM REPORT FOR JANUARY - DECEMBER 2019

SUNBORN GIBRALTAR PLC: INTERIM REPORT FOR JANUARY - DECEMBER 2019

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
February 29th 2020

This is a summary of the Q4 2019 interim financial report. The complete report is attached to this release and is also available at www.sunborn.com/press/

Key Figures (IFRS) - Issuer Sunborn Gibraltar Plc

Sunborn Gibraltar Plc Financial summary 1 January - 30 December 2019

Sunborn receives lease income from the management company. Lease income was £3.18M in 2019 (£3.18M in 2018). Operating costs were in line with previous year.

The value of the Yacht hotel is at €113.6M based on the latest valuation report dated May 2019.

Business environment

The months of November and December experienced a decline in leisure business as expected due to the published Brexit date of 31 October, other than this there were no notable changes in the business environment.

Estimate future development

The company estimates that its financial performance and debt service capacity will remain stable.

Short-term risks and uncertainties

The Company is exposed to foreign currency risk through rental receivables and future cash flows arising from the lease contract of the Yacht hotel that is denominated in GBP.
The management review financial risks on regular basis to manage financial risk position and decide on necessary actions.

Sunborn Gibraltar Plc
Board of Directors


For additional information, please contact:
Sunborn Group Executive Director Hans Niemi, hans.niemi@sunborn.com
Sunborn Group CFO Niina Stade, niina.stade@sunborn.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
www.sunborn.com/press/

Sunborn Group in brief

Sunborn is over 40 years old, privately owned company based in Finland, with decades of experience in the hospitality sector. Our focus is on the development of luxury spa and yacht hotels, restaurants and other high-quality property.

Sunborn is present at the moment in Finland, Denmark, United Kingdom and Gibraltar. Operations vary from spa resorts and residential communities to hotels and yacht hotels, restaurants, and catering operations in the best locations.

www.sunborn.com

Disclaimer
The information contained in this release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Sunborn Gibraltar Plc in any jurisdiction.

Attachment

Attachments:
Financial statements_Sunborn Gibraltar Ltd Q4 2019.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 29 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 February 2020 11:24:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:24aTaiwanese tourists pour into small islands as coronavirus hits overseas travel
AQ
07:23aSONAE MC SGPS : SGPS SA informs that its subsidiary Sierra SGPS SA creates Sierra Prime, a 1.8Bn strategic joint venture invested in prime Iberian shopping centres
PU
07:20aHealth Care Stocks Aren't Alone in Getting a Coronavirus Boost
DJ
07:08aAVIVAGEN : Announces Large Order for OxC-beta™ Livestock and Expansion into Additional Applications
PU
07:06aVODACOM : South Africa's Mobile Market - the Bottlenecks Blocking Competition
AQ
06:25aSUNBORN (GIBRALTAR) LIMITED PLC : INTERIM REPORT FOR JANUARY – DECEMBER 2019
PU
06:24aLATVIJAS BALZAMS : Preliminary turnover of Latvijas Balzams distillery up 4.6% in 2019
AQ
06:09aLG Display suspends work at South Korea factory over virus infection
RE
06:01a'Our faith, our vote, our voice' all matter, church leaders say in pastoral letter
PR
05:50aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Service Test Notice
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED : Goldman Sachs Asset Management added to stocks portfolio as markets tumbled
2SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::ENTRY INTO NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT FOR THE..
3JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION : China data portends more punishment for bruised stock markets
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT, WALT DISNEY, GILEAD SCIENCES: Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
5WAYFAIR INC. : Online Furniture Retailer Stumbles -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group