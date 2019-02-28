Sunborn (Gibraltar) Limited Plc: INTERIM REPORT FOR OCTOBER – DECEMBER 2018

﻿Sunborn Gibraltar Ltd

GBP thousand 1 Oct – 31 Dec 2018 1 Oct – 31 Dec 2017 1 Jan – 31 Dec 2018 1 Jan - 31 Dec 2017 Rental income 930 1,250 3,180 3,500 EBITDA 875 1,237 2,984 3,283 Investment property (yacht hotel) 87,633 90,104 87,633 90,104 Total Equity 8,251 1,885 8,251 1,885 Borrowings 81,458 90,674 81,458 90,674

Hotel operations turnover in Q4 18 was £2,59M with an increase in rooms sold by +10% YOY during the period. RevPar for the period Q4 showed an increase of +1% YOY and Q4 EBITDA showed an increase of +7% YOY. During the period, management focused on increasing rates and MICE segment in rooms. Pre-bookings for the following year are above those YoY and the market overall is showing signs of rebounding incoming flight and visitor levels to those last seen in 2017.

The exceptional circumstance of Monarch Airline bankruptcy in Q4 FY17 continued to have effects throughout 2018. Overall YoY flight arrivals were down -22.8% over 2017, but management was pleased to see flight arrivals in November and December 2018 showed an increase to last year and positively reflected in hotel occupancy. Hotel management generated a multi-level strategy in Q1 to react to the situation has been a success, and this strategy was carried through the full year: 1) ADR we had a slight increase YOY of +3% with our modified pricing strategy 2) we continued negotiations with corporations to increase MICE business resulting in a substantial increase in this segment of +56% YOY 3) Continued efforts in generating new agreements with FIT companies which use the Malaga International airport, which produced a small positive gain (+1%) in Q4 and already producing a more significant gain in Q1 2019 with pre-bookings.

Business environment

No notable changes in the business environment.

Estimate future development

The company estimates that its financial performance and debt service capacity will remain stable.

Sunborn Group in brief

Sunborn is over 40 year old, privately owned company based in Finland, with decades of experience in the hospitality sector. Our focus is on the development of luxury spa and yacht hotels, restaurants and other high-quality property.

Sunborn is present at the moment in Finland, Denmark, United Kingdom and Gibraltar. Operations vary from spa resorts and residential communities to hotels and yacht hotels, restaurants, and catering operations in the best locations.

