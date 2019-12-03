DGAP-Ad-hoc: Suncap SCOOP S.A. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Statement

Suncap SCOOP S.A.: ALPHA FX INDEX LINKED NOTES 2026 (ISIN XS1545830256) Provisions



03-Dec-2019 / 10:21 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Suncap SCOOP S.A. acting in relation to its Compartment E

7, Grand Rue

L-6630 Wasserbillig

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

RCS Luxembourg: B191977

(the "Issuer")



3 December 2019



ALPHA FX INDEX LINKED NOTES 2026 (ISIN XS1545830256)

Provisions in an amount of EUR 555.000



This communication relates to the disclosure of information that qualified, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



The Issuer herewith announces that it has made provisions in an amount of EUR 555.000 (the "Provisions") notably to cover anticipated costs in the context of legal proceedings initiated by certain noteholders in relation to the contemplated early redemption of the Alpha FX Index Linked Notes 2026 (ISIN XS1545830256) currently scheduled to occur on Thursday, 5 December 2019.

The Provisions will not be available for immediate distribution and any part of the Provisions applied to cover any costs in relation to the Notes will be definitively deducted from any amount otherwise available for distribution to the Noteholders.



