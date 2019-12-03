Log in
Suncap SCOOP S.A.: ALPHA FX INDEX LINKED NOTES 2026 (ISIN XS1545830256) Provisions

12/03/2019 | 04:25am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Suncap SCOOP S.A. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Statement
Suncap SCOOP S.A.: ALPHA FX INDEX LINKED NOTES 2026 (ISIN XS1545830256) Provisions

03-Dec-2019 / 10:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Suncap SCOOP S.A. acting in relation to its Compartment E
7, Grand Rue
L-6630 Wasserbillig
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
RCS Luxembourg: B191977
(the "Issuer")

3 December 2019

ALPHA FX INDEX LINKED NOTES 2026 (ISIN XS1545830256)
Provisions in an amount of EUR 555.000

This communication relates to the disclosure of information that qualified, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The Issuer herewith announces that it has made provisions in an amount of EUR 555.000 (the "Provisions") notably to cover anticipated costs in the context of legal proceedings initiated by certain noteholders in relation to the contemplated early redemption of the Alpha FX Index Linked Notes 2026 (ISIN XS1545830256) currently scheduled to occur on Thursday, 5 December 2019.
The Provisions will not be available for immediate distribution and any part of the Provisions applied to cover any costs in relation to the Notes will be definitively deducted from any amount otherwise available for distribution to the Noteholders.

This communication is made by Fabian Föhre in his capacity as member of the board of directors of the Issuer. For additional information, Noteholders are encouraged to get in touch with Erik van Os via directors@oaklet.lu or +352 26704225.

03-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Suncap SCOOP S.A.
7 Grand Rue
6630 Wasserbillig
Luxemburg
Phone: +35226704225
E-mail: directors@oaklet.lu
ISIN: XS1545830256
WKN: A2D8QX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 926753

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

926753  03-Dec-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=926753&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
