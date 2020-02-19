Log in
Suncor Meadow Creek West project receives approval

02/19/2020 | 04:57pm EST

The government's approval allows Suncor to proceed to the next stage of development, including making a final investment decision and applying for other environmental licences and local area development permits.

'Enabling projects like Meadow Creek West demonstrates our commitment to encouraging investment and creating good-paying jobs in our province.'

Before being submitted for government approval, these development plans - also known as schemes - require stringent approval by the Alberta Energy Regulator.

Quick facts

  • Suncor Meadow Creek West will create an estimated 3,200 jobs during construction and 200 jobs once it is operational.
  • Once operational, the project will produce about 40,000 barrels of bitumen per day.
  • The project will extract bitumen using steam-assisted gravity drainage.
  • The project is located in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, approximately 40 kilometres south of Fort McMurray.

Disclaimer

Government of Alberta published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 21:54:05 UTC
