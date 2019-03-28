Suncor says fire extinguished at Alberta oil sands upgrader

Spokeswoman Erin Rees said there were no injuries but declined to say whether production had been affected.

"We do not provide real-time status updates on any of our operations. Our focus is on responding and making sure everyone is safe and accounted for," she said.

Upgraders process mined bitumen into refinery-ready synthetic crude. The U2 upgrader has capacity of 240,000 barrels per day.

Light synthetic crude from the oil sands has not traded so far today, according to Net Energy Exchange. On Wednesday it settled at $1.50 per barrel below U.S. crude futures.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by James Dalgleish)

By Nia Williams