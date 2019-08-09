Suncrest Bank : August 9, 2019

Local Matters

EXECUTIVE UPDATE

Dear Shareholders, Customers and Friends,

We are pleased to report our second quarter 2019 financial results. The Bank saw annualized loan growth of 8.4% with new loan originations totaling $30.6 million. Earnings remained strong and consistent with

Q1 at $2.82 million despite one-time elevated credit charges. Our net interest margin of 4.60% is one of the best in our local market, our efficiency ratio was a solid 52.96% for the quarter, and in April we were named in the DepositAccounts.com Top 200 Healthiest Banks listfor the second year in a row.

Click here for the full Q2 Earnings Release.

On July 26, 2019, the Bank held its Q2 earnings webcast, during which the executive team discussed the company's performance and offered their views on interest rates, the shape of the yield curve and loan growth, and also took questions from shareholders in real time. An audiovisual recording of the webcast is now available via the link below. Please give it a look!

Click here to view a recording of our Q2 Earnings Webcast.

In June, American Banker magazine ranked Suncrest Bank as the largest agricultural Community Bank (<$1bn) in the state of California and 32nd in the U.S. The great state of California is one of the most diversified agricultural economies in the world with over 400 crops grown in the Central Valley region alone, and we are proud to serve the farming and agribusiness community in over 20 different crop sectors. A critical element of our agri-banking strategy is giving our staff both hands-on experience as well as technical training in the sector. During quarter three, our lending team completed their first year at the Ag Lending Institute, as part of the Craig School of Business at California State University, Fresno. Congratulations to Amy Morin, Melissa Estrada and Melodee Machado. A big thanks also to our awesome Chief Credit Officer, Peter Nutz, who tutors on this excellent course.

Finally, Suncrest Bank will host its next Local Matters Seminar Series with events in Sacramento and Fresno this month. For this quarter's seminars we will be joined by Kelly Brothers in Sacramento and Dr. Ahmad Borazan in Fresno to provide our clients with an insightful analysis of current trends in the economy and how small businesses may be impacted. In addition, attendees will gain some valuable advice on how to prepare their personal finances for future potential market volatility. The seminars will be held August 13 in Sacramento and August 21 in Fresno.

Click here to reserve your seat today.

On behalf of our Board of Directors, Management and Staff, we thank you for your ongoing support and business. The success of the customers and communities we serve is our success. That's why being local really does matter.

William A. Benneyan Ciaran McMullan Chairman of the Board of Directors President and CEO

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

William A. Benneyan Marc R. Schuil Ciaran McMullan Chairman Vice Chairman Chief Executive Officer & David C. Crinklaw Chadwick B. Meyer President John A. DiMichele Florencio Paredez Michael E. Thurlow Daniel C. Jacuzzi Matthew B. Pomeroy Darrell E. Tunnell Dale B. Margosian Eric M. Shannon Eric J. Wilkins

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Second Quarter 2019

Total loan growth of $13.1 million or 2.1% over the linked quarter

Non-maturity deposits increased by $15.7 million or 2.3% over the linked quarter

Average loan to deposit ratio of 81.5%

Net interest margin of 4.60%

Efficiency ratio of 52.96%

Return on average equity of 8.07%

Named in DepositAccounts.com Top 200 Healthiest Banks for second year in a row

MARKET MAKERS

Shares of Suncrest Bank trade publicly on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol SBKK.

ABOUT US

Suncrest Bank, member FDIC, is majority locally owned and locally operated, and offers a full range of commercial, small business and agribusiness loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Greater Sacramento MSA and Central Valley of California. It is regularly rated Five Stars by BauerFinancial as one of the nation's strongest financial institutions, and in 2017 and 2018 was named to the OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top-performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. It is a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration and its stock can be purchased on the open market, trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol SBKK.

