Suncrest Bank : February 19, 2019

02/17/2019 | 07:12pm EST

FEBRUARY 2019

EXECUTIVE UPDATE

Dear Shareholders, Customers and Friends,

Welcome to Local Matters, the quarterly newsletter and ﬁnancial report of Suncrest Bank. Last year was truly transformational for our Bank. We posted record earnings of $9.9 million and ended the year with total assets of just under $930 million. Our earnings per share for the year was a record 94 cents and our return on average assets was 1.3%. Our merger with Community Business Bank in May was critical to achieving these positive results, and our two great banks have come together to form one of the strongest community banks in California.

Click here for the full Fourth Quarter 2018 Press Release.

During the quarter we welcomed a number of important new members to the Suncrest family. Tim Aldredge joined us from Bank of the West to take up the role of Sacramento Market President, and Bob Dingler, formerly leader of the Food and Ag Division for Rabobank, joined us in an advisory capacity to help us continue to build our Suncrest Agribusiness Division. The Bank is committed to assembling a premier lending and banking team throughout Central California and we are delighted to have Tim and Bob join us.

Last quarter also saw the launch of our Local Matters Quarterly Seminar Series, the purpose of which is to bring together inﬂuential business and community leaders to hear and talk with a series of guest speakers, covering topics important to business, leadership, the local economy and our local communities. Our ﬁrst topic was Organizational Culture and Its Impact on the Bottom Line and our guest speaker was New Zealand-based Michael Henderson - world-renowned expert in this ﬁeld (http://www.culturesatwork.com/). We have been working with Michael for some time in helping us build a high-performing culture at Suncrest and we are ardent believers that an organization cannot outperform its culture.

Our next Local Matters Quarterly Seminar Series event promises to be equally interesting. We will be hosting an FBI agent to share important information on cybersecurity. If you would like details on upcoming seminars, please contact Elizabeth Zennadi at ezennadi@communitybizbank.com.

On February 5, 2019, the Bank held its quarterly earnings webcast, during which the executive team discussed the company's performance, provided an analysis of the strength of agricultural credit in California and also answered questions from investors. A recording of the call is available here and can also be accessed via the Investor Relations page of our website.

On behalf of our Board of Directors, Management and Staﬀ, we thank you for your ongoing support and business. Your success is our success, and that's why "local really does matter."

William A. Benneyan

Chairman of the Board of DirectorsCiaran McMullan President and CEO

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ciaran McMullan

Chief Executive Oﬃcer &

FULL YEAR 2018

Record net income of $9.9 million

Diluted full year earnings per share of $0.94, up 100% over the prior year

Completed the acquisition and integration of Community Business Bank

FOURTH QUARTER 2018

Return on average assets of 1.55%

Eﬃciency ratio of 49.73% compared to 57.24% for Q4 2017

Diluted earnings per share of $0.28

Total loan growth of $9.6 million or 1.5% over the linked quarter

Return on average equity of 10.62%

MARKET MAKERS

Shares of Suncrest Bank trade publicly on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol SBKK.

For stock purchase information, please contact:

Michael Natzic

Senior Vice President, Branch Manager Community Bank & Wealth Management Group D.A. Davidson & Co.

P (909) 584-4500 E mnatzic@dadco.com

Troy N. Carlson

Senior Vice President, Corporate & Private Client Services FIG Partners LLC

P 732-383-8424 E tcarlson@ﬁgpartners.com

Jacob Forney

Vice President, Financial Institutions Sales Raymond James

P 800-800-4693 E Jacob.Forney@RaymondJames.com

Stock purchases are not FDIC insured.

ABOUT US

SuncrestBank.com (888) 844-1011

© 2019 Suncrest Bank. All Rights Reserved.

Local Matters

The Quarterly Newsletter &

Financial Report of Suncrest Bank

William A. Benneyan

Marc R. Schuil

Chairman

Vice Chairman

David C. Crinklaw

Matthew B. Pomeroy

President

Gary E. Esajian

Eric M. Shannon

Eric J. Wilkins

Daniel C. Jacuzzi

Michael E. Thurlow

John A. DiMichele

Dale B. Margosian

Darrell E. Tunnell

Chadwick B. Meyer

Florencio Paredez

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Suncrest Bank, member FDIC, is majority locally owned and locally operated, and oﬀers a full range of commercial, small business and agribusiness loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Greater Sacramento MSA and Central Valley of California. It is regularly rated Five Stars by BauerFinancial as one of the nation's strongest ﬁnancial institutions, and in 2017 and 2018 was named to the OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top-performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. It is a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration and its stock can be purchased on the open market, trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol SBKK.

Learn more about Suncrest Bank by visiting SuncrestBank.com.

Disclaimer

Suncrest Bank published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 00:11:04 UTC
