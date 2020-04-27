Suncrest Bank : Reports First Quarter Earnings

Log in
04/27/2020 | 11:21pm EDT

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and VISALIA, Calif., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) today reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

"During the quarter the bank surpassed $1.0 billion in total assets representing an important milestone in our history," said Mr. Ciaran McMullan, President and CEO of Suncrest Bank. "Over the last 12 months we have demonstrated our ability to grow organically with total assets increasing by over 12%, and have also seen significant increases in loan growth with new loan originations up for the 6th consecutive quarter," McMullan added.

"However, in anticipation of the expected future economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is likely that our strong organic growth rate will be effected going forward. We also took the prudent decision to increase our provision for loan losses by $600,000 or 120% over the linked quarter."

McMullan added, "As a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration (SBA), we are actively participating in implementation of the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) specifically. Providing access to this funding is critical to the survival and recovery of small businesses across our state and our team worked tirelessly to process as many applications as possible. During the first phase of PPP the bank processed 340 applications for a total value of approximately $107 million. We plan on being actively involved in phase two of the Program." 

First Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net income of $2.88 million
  • Diluted EPS of $0.23
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM) increased by 0.02%, to 4.16%
  • Cost of Funds declined by 0.06%, to 0.54%
  • Return on average tangible assets of 1.18%
  • Return on average tangible equity of 10.50%
  • Efficiency ratio of 54.71%
  • New loan originations1 of $49.6 million
  • Total loans increased by $12.4 million or 1.9% over the linked quarter
  • Total loans increased by $44.0 million or 6.9% over Q1 2019
  • Total deposits increased by $55.7 million or 6.7% over the linked quarter
  • Total deposits increased by $98.5 million or 12.5% over Q1 2019
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 11.00%

Income Statement

Net income declined slightly over the linked quarter and the same quarter last year at $2.88 million compared to $3.04 million for the linked quarter and $2.99 million for the same quarter last year. The decline in net income over the linked quarter is primarily due to an increase in provision for loan losses of $600,000, partially offset by a reduction in income taxes.

Interest income remained steady at $10.9 million versus $10.8 million for the linked quarter. However, interest income increased by approximately $570,000 or 5.6% over the first quarter of 2019 due to $421,000 in non-recurring income in the current quarter. Interest expense declined to $1.1 million as compared to $1.3 million over the linked quarter due to a decline in our cost of funds of 6 basis points (bps), while it increased by approximately $200,000 over the same quarter last year. This increase over the same quarter last year was primarily due to an increase in our cost of funds of 5 bps over that period.

During March 2020, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate by 1.50% in response to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the Prime rate decreased from 4.75% to 3.25% and the overnight Fed Funds rate declined to 0.25%.  While occurring late in the quarter, this dramatic change in the interest rate environment impacted our Core NIM4 which declined over the linked quarter by 9 bps to 3.98% primarily due to a decrease in yields on earning assets. As a result, core net interest income decreased slightly over the linked quarter and same quarter last year by $89,000 or 0.9% and $21,000 or 0.2% respectively.

However, our cost of funds improved by 6 bps during the quarter, declining to 54 bps overall while our cost of funds for the month of March was 46 bps.




Non-recurring Income






Period

Net Income

NIM

Interest
recoveries2

Income from
accretion3

Non-
recurring
costs

Core Net Interest
Income4

Core Net
Income4

Core
NIM4

Core

Diluted EPS4

Q1 2020

$      2,884,904

4.16%

$    283,739

$           137,624

$                   -

$             9,292,999

$      2,588,096

3.98%

$             0.21

Q4 2019

$       3,036,278

4.14%

$            -

$           165,638

$                   -

$             9,382,075

$      2,919,278

4.07%

$             0.23

Q1 2019

$       2,988,386

4.58%

$     6,545

$           36,967

$                   -

$             9,313,740

$      2,957,386

4.56%

$             0.24

Core NIM declined over the same quarter last year by 58 bps due to an overall increase in cost of funds of 5 bps and core loan yield declining from 5.76% to 5.42%.  In addition, the yield on deposits in other financial institutions declined from 2.55% to 1.33% due to the drop in rates during the period. 

Service charges, fees and other income was steady over the linked quarter and increased slightly over the same quarter last year.  Noninterest income for the linked quarter included a small gain on sale of loans of $50,000 while there was no gain on sale in the current quarter or the same quarter last year.

Total noninterest expense increased over the linked quarter by $222,000 or 4.2%.  This was primarily driven by an increase in salary and benefit costs due to annual costs of living adjustments and increased healthcare costs.

Income taxes declined as a result of lower income before taxes and includes a $350,000 one-time tax adjustment as a result of net operating loss carryback provisions of the Cares Act.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at March 31, 2020 were $1.046 billion representing an increase of $61.2 million or 6.2% over the linked quarter, and a year over year increase of $114.9 million or 12.3%. The increase over the linked quarter and year over year, was primarily the result of an increase in deposits of $55.7 million and $98.5 million, respectively. 

Total deposits at March 31, 2020 were $884.3 million, an increase of $55.7 million or 6.7% over the linked quarter driven primarily by normal cyclical deposit inflows for some of our largest agribusiness accounts.  Total deposits increased year over year by $98.5 million or 12.5% with the growth being in non-maturity deposits5 of $110.2 million or 15.9%. Over the same period, we allowed more price sensitive certificate of deposit (CD) balances to decline by $11.8 million or 12.6%.

Total loans at March 31, 2020 were $679.9 million, an increase of $12.4 million or 1.9% over the linked quarter. The largest increase being in Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate (CRE) which increased by $28.7 million or 14.8%. The Construction Loan portfolio declined by $8.6 million over the linked quarter as a larger hotel construction project was finalized and transferred to the CRE category mentioned above. This impact on the construction loan pool was partially offset by loan advance on other construction projects.

The largest year over year increases have been in Farmland, Owner Occupied and Non-Owner Occupied CRE which increased by $18.0 million or 14.5%, $8.1 million or 9.0%, and $68.3 million or 44.1%, respectively.

Trend in Loan Growth and New Originations

New loan originations for the quarter were $49.6 million representing the 6th consecutive quarter that new originations have increased over the linked quarter. This exceptionally positive trend reflects the strong economic conditions we were experiencing prior to COVID-19 and the success we have had over the last 12 months bringing on board new business development staff with experience working with larger and more complex client relationships.

Total Loans

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Linked Quarter Growth

1.9%

1.6%

1.3%

2.1%

-2.2%

1.5%

New Originations (millions)

$49.6

$47.8

$36.9

$30.6

$28.4

$22.6

Paycheck Protection Program Loans

Since the SBA began accepting applications for the PPP through participating lenders on April 3, 2020, the national response has been tremendous. Suncrest Bank fully participated in the program and experienced extraordinary demand for PPP loans. During the first phase of PPP the bank processed 340 applications for a total value of approximately $107 million. We expect this volume to generate approximately $3.1 million in fees payable to the bank. The Bank intends to fully participate in phase two of the program.

Asset Quality 

Non-performing assets were $4.5 million or 0.43% of total assets at March 31, 2020 compared to $5.5 million or 0.56% at December 31, 2019. Non-performing assets declined by $1.0 million due to successful collections and also the $0.5 million partial charge-off of one larger non-accrual relationship which carried a specific reserve of an equal amount.

To quantify the COVID-19 impact on the Bank's portfolio, qualitative factors which contribute to the Allowance for Loan Loss (ALLL) adequacy were reassessed and adjusted upward.  These factors included consideration of current economic and business conditions.  The adjustment of qualitative factors and their application to the Bank's portfolio together with additional provision due to growth and other reserve requirements indicated a total provision for loan losses of $1.1 million.

The ALLL as a percentage of total loans, excluding acquired loans that have been marked to fair value, was 1.22% at March 31, 2020 compared to 1.17% at December 31, 2019.

Classified non-accrual loans declined over the linked quarter as discussed above. Classified accrual loans increased slightly due to advances on crop lines.


Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q1 2019

Total Classified Loans (a)

$7,691,907

$8,513,450

$10,840,514

$10,867,132

Classified - Accrual Loans

$3,394,437

$3,327,728

$3,734,612

$9,870,331

Classified - Non-Accrual Loans

$4,297,470

$5,185,722

$7,105,902

$996,801

Total Classified / Total Loans

1.13%

1.28%

1.65%

1.71%



(a)

Includes classified accrual loans and non-accrual loans

Initial Impacts of COVID-19

In late March and early April interagency regulatory guidance[6] was issued encouraging banks to work with borrowers impacted by COVID-19. Since then we have been taking proactive actions to mitigate adverse impacts on borrowers and to ensure agreed upon loan performance while providing cash flow relief and ease liquidity constraints. These actions include short-term (i.e. three to six months) loan modifications such as payment deferrals of principal and/or interest. The table below provides a summary of the modifications we had undertaken by loan category as at April 24, 2020.


Loans Approved

6 Months P&I

3 Months P&I

6 Months IO

3 Months IO

Non Owner Occupied (NOO) CRE - Retail

$   21,386,834

13

$     3,661,708

4

$     3,744,235

3

$   13,980,891

6

$                  -

0

Hotels

$   20,972,218

6

$   20,972,218

6

$                  -

0

$                  -

0

$                  -

0

NOO CRE - Other

$   12,455,142

16

$     5,631,898

7

$     1,989,103

6

$     1,607,823

1

$     3,226,317

2

C&I / Owner Occupied CRE

$   11,775,098

31

$     4,122,284

14

$     5,649,168

14

$        680,085

2

$     1,323,563

1

Multi-Family

$     4,056,885

5

$        933,299

2

$                  -

0

$     3,123,586

3

$                  -

0

Restaurants

$     1,410,491

2

$     1,410,491

2

$                  -

0

$                  -

0

$                  -

0

SFR Secured

$        878,460

3

$        878,460

3

$                  -

0

$                  -

0

$                  -

0

Agribusiness

$        668,330

2

$        543,330

1

$        125,000

1

$                  -

0

$                  -

0

Total Payment Relief

$   73,603,457

78

$   38,153,687

39

$   11,507,505

24

$   19,392,385

12

$     4,549,880

3

% of Total Portfolio

10.8%

5.4%

5.6%

2.7%

1.7%

1.7%

2.8%

0.8%

0.7%

0.2%

As indicated by the table above, the Bank approved borrower tailored loan modifications for 10.8% of its portfolio.  Primary targeted portfolio segments were non owner occupied CRE, Hotels, owner occupied CRE and C&I.

Capital

Suncrest Bank remained well capitalized at March 31, 2020. All of the bank's capital ratios are above minimum regulatory standards for "well capitalized" institutions.

At March 31, 2020 tangible book value per common share was $9.05 with common shares issued of 12,442,800 as of the same date. This compares to a tangible book value per common share of $8.52 at December 31, 2019.

About Suncrest Bank

Suncrest Bank, member FDIC, is locally owned and operated and offers a full range of commercial, small business and agribusiness loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Central Valley of California and the Greater Sacramento Region. It is regularly rated Five Stars by Bauer Financial as one of the nation's strongest financial institutions, and in 2017 and 2018 was named to the OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. It is a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration and its stock can be purchased on the open market, trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol SBKK. For all other information, visit www.suncrestbank.com

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information in this news release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include: the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and trend of loan delinquencies and charge-offs, results of examinations by our banking regulators, our ability to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity, our ability to manage loan delinquency rates, our ability to price deposits to retain existing customers and achieve low-cost deposit growth, manage expenses and lower the efficiency ratio, expand or maintain the net interest margin, mitigate interest rate risk for changes in the interest rate environment, competitive pressures in the banking industry, access to available sources of credit to manage liquidity, the local and national economic environment, and other risks and uncertainties.  Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Suncrest Bank undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors are encouraged to read the Suncrest Bank annual reports which are available on our website.

Suncrest Bank

Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,



2020


2019


2019

ASSETS







Cash and Due from Banks


$               46,172,365


$               33,162,988


$               56,669,233

Federal Funds Sold


16,252,000


19,330,000


13,175,000

TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS


62,424,365


52,492,988


69,844,233








Investment Securities Available for Sale (AFS)


237,736,303


195,799,866


155,130,413

Loans:







   Total Loans


679,894,288


667,478,993


635,877,677

   Allowance for Loan Losses


(6,061,137)


(5,488,657)


(4,622,547)

NET LOANS


673,833,151


661,990,336


631,255,130








Federal Home Loan Bank and Other Bank Stock, at Cost

5,471,141


5,471,141


5,453,891

Premises and Equipment


6,618,505


6,613,709


5,893,707

Other Real Estate Owned


130,195


313,720


313,720

Bank Owned Life Insurance


8,552,906


8,492,003


8,332,960

Goodwill


38,989,566


38,989,566


38,989,566

Core Deposit Intangible


3,015,551


3,194,010


3,764,477

Accrued Interest and Other Assets


9,334,350


11,540,800


12,256,832



$           1,046,106,033


$              984,898,139


$              931,234,929








LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Deposits:







   Noninterest-bearing Demand


$               53,195,006


$               84,864,480


$                 7,488,373

   Noninterest-bearing Demand reclassified







     as noninterest-bearing MMA


255,220,538


243,575,223


274,659,316

   Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts


494,175,027


421,833,613


410,203,806

   Time Deposits


81,681,922


78,285,729


93,446,984

TOTAL DEPOSITS


884,272,493


828,559,045


785,798,479

Accrued Interest and Other Liabilities


7,091,754


8,160,798


8,074,782

TOTAL LIABILITIES


891,364,247


836,719,843


793,873,261








Shareholders' Equity:







   Common Stock - No par value


119,816,864


119,816,864


119,643,464

   Additional Paid-in Capital


3,061,394


2,920,953


2,576,929

   Retained Earnings


26,946,491


24,061,588


15,141,126

   Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) - Net 





      Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities AFS


4,917,037


1,378,891


149

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


154,741,786


148,178,296


137,361,668



$           1,046,106,033


$              984,898,139


$              931,234,929

 

Suncrest Bank

Statements of Income (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended










March 31,


December 31,


March 31,



2020


2019


2019

INTEREST INCOME







   Interest and Fees on Loans


$         9,311,568


$         9,269,770


$         8,940,810

   Interest on Investment Securities


1,285,695


1,272,126


989,491

   Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other


262,378


282,044


357,774

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME


10,859,641


10,823,940


10,288,075








INTEREST EXPENSE







   Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts

907,748


1,033,695


689,744

   Interest on Time Deposits


237,531


242,532


241,079

   Interest on Other Borrowings


-


-


-

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE


1,145,279


1,276,227


930,823








NET INTEREST INCOME


9,714,362


9,547,713


9,357,252








Provision for Loan Losses


1,100,000


500,000


250,000

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER







PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES


8,614,362


9,047,713


9,107,252








NONINTEREST INCOME







   Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income


450,190


457,312


419,713

   Gain on Sale of Loans


-


50,012


-



450,190


507,324


419,713








NONINTEREST EXPENSE







   Salaries and Employee Benefits


3,041,167


2,787,137


2,994,541

   Occupancy Expenses


587,987


574,771


546,096

   Other Expenses


1,931,594


1,976,551


1,887,142



5,560,748


5,338,459


5,427,779

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


3,503,804


4,216,578


4,099,186

Income Taxes


618,900


1,180,300


1,110,800

NET INCOME


$          2,884,904


$          3,036,278


$          2,988,386

 

Suncrest Bank







Selected Financial Data & Ratios (Unaudited)









March 31,


December 31,


March 31,



2020


2019


2019

For the three months ended:







Return on Average Assets(ROAA)


1.13%


1.22%


1.32%

ROAA excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)


1.01%


1.17%


1.30%

Return on Average Tangible Assets (2)


1.18%


1.27%


1.38%

Return on Average Equity(ROAE)


7.59%


8.23%


8.86%

ROAE excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)


6.81%


7.91%


8.77%

Return on Average Tangible Equity (2)


10.50%


11.54%


13.01%

Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets


2.18%


2.15%


2.39%

NIE to Average Assets excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)


2.18%


2.15%


2.39%

Efficiency Ratio


54.71%


53.09%


55.52%

Efficiency Ratio excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)


57.07%


53.98%


55.76%

Burden Ratio


2.00%


1.94%


2.20%

Net Interest Margin


4.16%


4.14%


4.58%

Core Net Interest Margin (1) (2)


3.98%


4.07%


4.56%

Cost of Funds


0.54%


0.60%


0.49%

Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)


$               0.23


$                 0.24


$               0.24

Diluted EPS


$               0.23


$                 0.24


$               0.24

Diluted EPS excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)


$               0.21


$                 0.23


$               0.24










(1)  Non-recurring items include merger expenses, discount accretion on acquired loans and recovery of interest on non-accrual loans.

(2)  These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited.  They

should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP.  These non-GAAP

measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.


 

Suncrest Bank

Selected Financial Data & Ratios Continued (Unaudited)










March 31,


December 31,


March 31,



2020


2019


2019

At Period End:







Loans to Deposits


76.89%


80.56%


80.92%

Average Loans to Average Deposits (QTD)


76.61%


78.36%


81.76%

Non-Performing Assets to Assets


0.43%


0.56%


0.14%

Outstanding Shares


12,442,800


12,442,800


12,420,300

Tangible Book Value Per Share (2)


$                9.05


$                 8.52


$               7.62

Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Unrealized Gain on Securities (2)

$                8.66


$                 8.41


$               7.62

Book Value Per Share


$              12.44


$               11.91


$             11.06















Regulatory Capital Ratios







Tier 1 Leverage (to average assets)


11.00%


10.91%


10.87%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)


13.80%


14.02%


13.08%

Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)


13.80%


14.02%


13.08%

Total Capital (to risk weighted assets)


14.59%


14.77%


13.73%
























March 31,


December 31,


March 31,



2020


2019


2019

Loan Composition







Commercial and Industrial:


$     44,110,558


$      44,523,301


$    66,886,659

Loans to Finance Agricultural Production and Other Loans to Farmers:


32,561,301


34,156,321


35,050,152

Loans Secured by Real Estate:







Secured by Farmland


142,588,684


143,797,280


124,540,890

Construction, Land Development and Other Land


33,855,844


42,445,905


45,816,965

1-4 Family Residential Properties


41,426,423


44,378,455


54,136,828

Multifamily Residential Properties


45,192,987


46,969,544


46,422,542

Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties


97,345,299


95,098,253


89,282,286

Non-Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties


223,180,866


194,467,766


154,916,233

Total Loans Secured by Real Estate


583,590,103


567,157,203


515,115,744








Municipal Leases:


19,464,532


21,461,996


18,337,495

Other Loans:


167,794


180,172


487,627








Total Loans


$   679,894,288


$    667,478,993


$  635,877,677



(2)  These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited.  They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP.  These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

 

Suncrest Bank

Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019



Average




Average


Average




Average



Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate














Interest Earning Assets:













Deposits in Other Financial Institutions


$     79,166,231


$     262,378


1.33%


$   65,973,893


$     282,044


1.70%

Investment Securities


201,137,316


1,285,695


2.56%


190,343,303


1,272,126


2.67%

Loans


659,206,812


9,311,568


5.68%


657,817,950


9,269,770


5.59%

Total Interest Earning Assets


939,510,359


10,859,641


4.65%


914,135,146


10,823,940


4.70%

Noninterest Earning Assets


80,808,526






81,284,432





Total Assets


$1,020,318,885






$ 995,419,578


















Interest Bearing Liabilities













Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts


$   128,885,992


33,428


0.10%


$ 133,928,030


311,637


0.92%

Savings and Money Market Accounts


353,116,947


874,320


1.00%


315,941,175


722,058


0.91%

Time Deposits


80,351,041


237,531


1.19%


80,070,952


242,532


1.20%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits


562,353,980


1,145,279


0.82%


529,940,157


1,276,227


0.96%

Other Borrowings


-


-


-


-


-


-

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities


562,353,980


1,145,279


0.82%


529,940,157


1,276,227


0.96%

Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts(3)


298,089,928






309,493,329





Total Funding Sources


860,443,908






839,433,486





Noninterest Bearing Liabilities


7,834,040






8,439,702





Shareholders' Equity


152,040,937






147,546,390





Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity


$1,020,318,885






$ 995,419,578





Net Interest Income




$  9,714,362






$  9,547,713



Net Interest Margin






4.16%






4.14%



(3)  Includes Noninterest Bearing Demand reclassified as Noninterest Bearing MMA

 

Suncrest Bank

Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2020


March 31, 2019



Average




Average


Average




Average



Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate


Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate














Interest Earning Assets:













Deposits in Other Financial Institutions


$     79,166,231


$     262,378


1.33%


$  56,797,292


$     357,774


2.55%

Investment Securities


201,137,316


1,285,695


2.56%


144,325,249


989,491


2.74%

Loans


659,206,812


9,311,568


5.68%


626,578,607


8,940,810


5.79%

Total Interest Earning Assets


939,510,359


10,859,641


4.65%


827,701,148


10,288,075


5.04%

Noninterest Earning Assets


80,808,526






81,105,917





Total Assets


$1,020,318,885






$908,807,065


















Interest Bearing Liabilities













Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts


$   128,885,992


33,428


0.10%


$  81,843,402


102,831


0.51%

Savings and Money Market Accounts


353,116,947


874,320


1.00%


349,298,620


586,913


0.68%

Time Deposits


80,351,041


237,531


1.19%


97,058,091


241,079


1.01%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits


562,353,980


1,145,279


0.82%


528,200,113


930,823


0.71%

Other Borrowings


-


-


-


-


-


-

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities


562,353,980


1,145,279


0.82%


528,200,113


930,823


0.71%

Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts(3)


298,089,928






238,133,403





Total Funding Sources


860,443,908






766,333,516





Noninterest Bearing Liabilities


7,834,040






7,531,653





Shareholders' Equity


152,040,937






134,941,896





Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity


$1,020,318,885






$908,807,065





Net Interest Income




$  9,714,362






$  9,357,252



Net Interest Margin






4.16%






4.58%



(3)  Includes Noninterest Bearing Demand reclassified as Noninterest Bearing MMA

 

__________________________

1 Includes unfunded commitments
2 Represents interest recoveries on non-accrual loans
3 Represents accretion of acquired loan fair value marks
4 Excludes non-recurring income, income from accretion of fair value marks and non-recurring costs, non-GAAP financial measure
5 Includes noninterest-bearing Demand, Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts
6 Interagency Joint Press Release, March 22nd 2020 (as revised on April 7th), and CARES Act Section 4013 

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suncrest-bank-reports-first-quarter-earnings-301048025.html

SOURCE Suncrest Bank


© PRNewswire 2020
