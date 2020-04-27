|
Suncrest Bank : Reports First Quarter Earnings
04/27/2020 | 11:21pm EDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. and VISALIA, Calif., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) today reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2020.
"During the quarter the bank surpassed $1.0 billion in total assets representing an important milestone in our history," said Mr. Ciaran McMullan, President and CEO of Suncrest Bank. "Over the last 12 months we have demonstrated our ability to grow organically with total assets increasing by over 12%, and have also seen significant increases in loan growth with new loan originations up for the 6th consecutive quarter," McMullan added.
"However, in anticipation of the expected future economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is likely that our strong organic growth rate will be effected going forward. We also took the prudent decision to increase our provision for loan losses by $600,000 or 120% over the linked quarter."
McMullan added, "As a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration (SBA), we are actively participating in implementation of the CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) specifically. Providing access to this funding is critical to the survival and recovery of small businesses across our state and our team worked tirelessly to process as many applications as possible. During the first phase of PPP the bank processed 340 applications for a total value of approximately $107 million. We plan on being actively involved in phase two of the Program."
First Quarter 2020 Highlights
- Net income of $2.88 million
- Diluted EPS of $0.23
- Net Interest Margin (NIM) increased by 0.02%, to 4.16%
- Cost of Funds declined by 0.06%, to 0.54%
- Return on average tangible assets of 1.18%
- Return on average tangible equity of 10.50%
- Efficiency ratio of 54.71%
- New loan originations1 of $49.6 million
- Total loans increased by $12.4 million or 1.9% over the linked quarter
- Total loans increased by $44.0 million or 6.9% over Q1 2019
- Total deposits increased by $55.7 million or 6.7% over the linked quarter
- Total deposits increased by $98.5 million or 12.5% over Q1 2019
- Tier 1 leverage ratio increased to 11.00%
Income Statement
Net income declined slightly over the linked quarter and the same quarter last year at $2.88 million compared to $3.04 million for the linked quarter and $2.99 million for the same quarter last year. The decline in net income over the linked quarter is primarily due to an increase in provision for loan losses of $600,000, partially offset by a reduction in income taxes.
Interest income remained steady at $10.9 million versus $10.8 million for the linked quarter. However, interest income increased by approximately $570,000 or 5.6% over the first quarter of 2019 due to $421,000 in non-recurring income in the current quarter. Interest expense declined to $1.1 million as compared to $1.3 million over the linked quarter due to a decline in our cost of funds of 6 basis points (bps), while it increased by approximately $200,000 over the same quarter last year. This increase over the same quarter last year was primarily due to an increase in our cost of funds of 5 bps over that period.
During March 2020, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate by 1.50% in response to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the Prime rate decreased from 4.75% to 3.25% and the overnight Fed Funds rate declined to 0.25%. While occurring late in the quarter, this dramatic change in the interest rate environment impacted our Core NIM4 which declined over the linked quarter by 9 bps to 3.98% primarily due to a decrease in yields on earning assets. As a result, core net interest income decreased slightly over the linked quarter and same quarter last year by $89,000 or 0.9% and $21,000 or 0.2% respectively.
However, our cost of funds improved by 6 bps during the quarter, declining to 54 bps overall while our cost of funds for the month of March was 46 bps.
Non-recurring Income
Period
Net Income
NIM
Interest
recoveries2
Income from
accretion3
Non-
recurring
costs
Core Net Interest
Income4
Core Net
Income4
Core
NIM4
Core
Diluted EPS4
Q1 2020
$ 2,884,904
4.16%
$ 283,739
$ 137,624
$ -
$ 9,292,999
$ 2,588,096
3.98%
$ 0.21
Q4 2019
$ 3,036,278
4.14%
$ -
$ 165,638
$ -
$ 9,382,075
$ 2,919,278
4.07%
$ 0.23
Q1 2019
$ 2,988,386
4.58%
$ 6,545
$ 36,967
$ -
$ 9,313,740
$ 2,957,386
4.56%
$ 0.24
Core NIM declined over the same quarter last year by 58 bps due to an overall increase in cost of funds of 5 bps and core loan yield declining from 5.76% to 5.42%. In addition, the yield on deposits in other financial institutions declined from 2.55% to 1.33% due to the drop in rates during the period.
Service charges, fees and other income was steady over the linked quarter and increased slightly over the same quarter last year. Noninterest income for the linked quarter included a small gain on sale of loans of $50,000 while there was no gain on sale in the current quarter or the same quarter last year.
Total noninterest expense increased over the linked quarter by $222,000 or 4.2%. This was primarily driven by an increase in salary and benefit costs due to annual costs of living adjustments and increased healthcare costs.
Income taxes declined as a result of lower income before taxes and includes a $350,000 one-time tax adjustment as a result of net operating loss carryback provisions of the Cares Act.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at March 31, 2020 were $1.046 billion representing an increase of $61.2 million or 6.2% over the linked quarter, and a year over year increase of $114.9 million or 12.3%. The increase over the linked quarter and year over year, was primarily the result of an increase in deposits of $55.7 million and $98.5 million, respectively.
Total deposits at March 31, 2020 were $884.3 million, an increase of $55.7 million or 6.7% over the linked quarter driven primarily by normal cyclical deposit inflows for some of our largest agribusiness accounts. Total deposits increased year over year by $98.5 million or 12.5% with the growth being in non-maturity deposits5 of $110.2 million or 15.9%. Over the same period, we allowed more price sensitive certificate of deposit (CD) balances to decline by $11.8 million or 12.6%.
Total loans at March 31, 2020 were $679.9 million, an increase of $12.4 million or 1.9% over the linked quarter. The largest increase being in Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate (CRE) which increased by $28.7 million or 14.8%. The Construction Loan portfolio declined by $8.6 million over the linked quarter as a larger hotel construction project was finalized and transferred to the CRE category mentioned above. This impact on the construction loan pool was partially offset by loan advance on other construction projects.
The largest year over year increases have been in Farmland, Owner Occupied and Non-Owner Occupied CRE which increased by $18.0 million or 14.5%, $8.1 million or 9.0%, and $68.3 million or 44.1%, respectively.
Trend in Loan Growth and New Originations
New loan originations for the quarter were $49.6 million representing the 6th consecutive quarter that new originations have increased over the linked quarter. This exceptionally positive trend reflects the strong economic conditions we were experiencing prior to COVID-19 and the success we have had over the last 12 months bringing on board new business development staff with experience working with larger and more complex client relationships.
Total Loans
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Linked Quarter Growth
1.9%
1.6%
1.3%
2.1%
-2.2%
1.5%
New Originations (millions)
$49.6
$47.8
$36.9
$30.6
$28.4
$22.6
Paycheck Protection Program Loans
Since the SBA began accepting applications for the PPP through participating lenders on April 3, 2020, the national response has been tremendous. Suncrest Bank fully participated in the program and experienced extraordinary demand for PPP loans. During the first phase of PPP the bank processed 340 applications for a total value of approximately $107 million. We expect this volume to generate approximately $3.1 million in fees payable to the bank. The Bank intends to fully participate in phase two of the program.
Asset Quality
Non-performing assets were $4.5 million or 0.43% of total assets at March 31, 2020 compared to $5.5 million or 0.56% at December 31, 2019. Non-performing assets declined by $1.0 million due to successful collections and also the $0.5 million partial charge-off of one larger non-accrual relationship which carried a specific reserve of an equal amount.
To quantify the COVID-19 impact on the Bank's portfolio, qualitative factors which contribute to the Allowance for Loan Loss (ALLL) adequacy were reassessed and adjusted upward. These factors included consideration of current economic and business conditions. The adjustment of qualitative factors and their application to the Bank's portfolio together with additional provision due to growth and other reserve requirements indicated a total provision for loan losses of $1.1 million.
The ALLL as a percentage of total loans, excluding acquired loans that have been marked to fair value, was 1.22% at March 31, 2020 compared to 1.17% at December 31, 2019.
Classified non-accrual loans declined over the linked quarter as discussed above. Classified accrual loans increased slightly due to advances on crop lines.
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q1 2019
Total Classified Loans (a)
$7,691,907
$8,513,450
$10,840,514
$10,867,132
Classified - Accrual Loans
$3,394,437
$3,327,728
$3,734,612
$9,870,331
Classified - Non-Accrual Loans
$4,297,470
$5,185,722
$7,105,902
$996,801
Total Classified / Total Loans
1.13%
1.28%
1.65%
1.71%
(a)
Includes classified accrual loans and non-accrual loans
Initial Impacts of COVID-19
In late March and early April interagency regulatory guidance[6] was issued encouraging banks to work with borrowers impacted by COVID-19. Since then we have been taking proactive actions to mitigate adverse impacts on borrowers and to ensure agreed upon loan performance while providing cash flow relief and ease liquidity constraints. These actions include short-term (i.e. three to six months) loan modifications such as payment deferrals of principal and/or interest. The table below provides a summary of the modifications we had undertaken by loan category as at April 24, 2020.
Loans Approved
6 Months P&I
3 Months P&I
6 Months IO
3 Months IO
Non Owner Occupied (NOO) CRE - Retail
$ 21,386,834
13
$ 3,661,708
4
$ 3,744,235
3
$ 13,980,891
6
$ -
0
Hotels
$ 20,972,218
6
$ 20,972,218
6
$ -
0
$ -
0
$ -
0
NOO CRE - Other
$ 12,455,142
16
$ 5,631,898
7
$ 1,989,103
6
$ 1,607,823
1
$ 3,226,317
2
C&I / Owner Occupied CRE
$ 11,775,098
31
$ 4,122,284
14
$ 5,649,168
14
$ 680,085
2
$ 1,323,563
1
Multi-Family
$ 4,056,885
5
$ 933,299
2
$ -
0
$ 3,123,586
3
$ -
0
Restaurants
$ 1,410,491
2
$ 1,410,491
2
$ -
0
$ -
0
$ -
0
SFR Secured
$ 878,460
3
$ 878,460
3
$ -
0
$ -
0
$ -
0
Agribusiness
$ 668,330
2
$ 543,330
1
$ 125,000
1
$ -
0
$ -
0
Total Payment Relief
$ 73,603,457
78
$ 38,153,687
39
$ 11,507,505
24
$ 19,392,385
12
$ 4,549,880
3
% of Total Portfolio
10.8%
5.4%
5.6%
2.7%
1.7%
1.7%
2.8%
0.8%
0.7%
0.2%
As indicated by the table above, the Bank approved borrower tailored loan modifications for 10.8% of its portfolio. Primary targeted portfolio segments were non owner occupied CRE, Hotels, owner occupied CRE and C&I.
Capital
Suncrest Bank remained well capitalized at March 31, 2020. All of the bank's capital ratios are above minimum regulatory standards for "well capitalized" institutions.
At March 31, 2020 tangible book value per common share was $9.05 with common shares issued of 12,442,800 as of the same date. This compares to a tangible book value per common share of $8.52 at December 31, 2019.
About Suncrest Bank
Suncrest Bank, member FDIC, is locally owned and operated and offers a full range of commercial, small business and agribusiness loans, cash management services and personal deposit products throughout the Central Valley of California and the Greater Sacramento Region. It is regularly rated Five Stars by Bauer Financial as one of the nation's strongest financial institutions, and in 2017 and 2018 was named to the OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. It is a Preferred Lender with the Small Business Administration and its stock can be purchased on the open market, trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol SBKK. For all other information, visit www.suncrestbank.com
Forward Looking Statements
Except for the historical information in this news release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include: the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and trend of loan delinquencies and charge-offs, results of examinations by our banking regulators, our ability to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity, our ability to manage loan delinquency rates, our ability to price deposits to retain existing customers and achieve low-cost deposit growth, manage expenses and lower the efficiency ratio, expand or maintain the net interest margin, mitigate interest rate risk for changes in the interest rate environment, competitive pressures in the banking industry, access to available sources of credit to manage liquidity, the local and national economic environment, and other risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Suncrest Bank undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors are encouraged to read the Suncrest Bank annual reports which are available on our website.
Suncrest Bank
Statements of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
ASSETS
Cash and Due from Banks
$ 46,172,365
$ 33,162,988
$ 56,669,233
Federal Funds Sold
16,252,000
19,330,000
13,175,000
TOTAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
62,424,365
52,492,988
69,844,233
Investment Securities Available for Sale (AFS)
237,736,303
195,799,866
155,130,413
Loans:
Total Loans
679,894,288
667,478,993
635,877,677
Allowance for Loan Losses
(6,061,137)
(5,488,657)
(4,622,547)
NET LOANS
673,833,151
661,990,336
631,255,130
Federal Home Loan Bank and Other Bank Stock, at Cost
5,471,141
5,471,141
5,453,891
Premises and Equipment
6,618,505
6,613,709
5,893,707
Other Real Estate Owned
130,195
313,720
313,720
Bank Owned Life Insurance
8,552,906
8,492,003
8,332,960
Goodwill
38,989,566
38,989,566
38,989,566
Core Deposit Intangible
3,015,551
3,194,010
3,764,477
Accrued Interest and Other Assets
9,334,350
11,540,800
12,256,832
$ 1,046,106,033
$ 984,898,139
$ 931,234,929
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing Demand
$ 53,195,006
$ 84,864,480
$ 7,488,373
Noninterest-bearing Demand reclassified
as noninterest-bearing MMA
255,220,538
243,575,223
274,659,316
Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts
494,175,027
421,833,613
410,203,806
Time Deposits
81,681,922
78,285,729
93,446,984
TOTAL DEPOSITS
884,272,493
828,559,045
785,798,479
Accrued Interest and Other Liabilities
7,091,754
8,160,798
8,074,782
TOTAL LIABILITIES
891,364,247
836,719,843
793,873,261
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Stock - No par value
119,816,864
119,816,864
119,643,464
Additional Paid-in Capital
3,061,394
2,920,953
2,576,929
Retained Earnings
26,946,491
24,061,588
15,141,126
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) - Net
Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities AFS
4,917,037
1,378,891
149
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
154,741,786
148,178,296
137,361,668
$ 1,046,106,033
$ 984,898,139
$ 931,234,929
Suncrest Bank
Statements of Income (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and Fees on Loans
$ 9,311,568
$ 9,269,770
$ 8,940,810
Interest on Investment Securities
1,285,695
1,272,126
989,491
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Other
262,378
282,044
357,774
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
10,859,641
10,823,940
10,288,075
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on Savings Deposits, NOW and Money Market Accounts
907,748
1,033,695
689,744
Interest on Time Deposits
237,531
242,532
241,079
Interest on Other Borrowings
-
-
-
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
1,145,279
1,276,227
930,823
NET INTEREST INCOME
9,714,362
9,547,713
9,357,252
Provision for Loan Losses
1,100,000
500,000
250,000
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
8,614,362
9,047,713
9,107,252
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service Charges, Fees, and Other Income
450,190
457,312
419,713
Gain on Sale of Loans
-
50,012
-
450,190
507,324
419,713
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and Employee Benefits
3,041,167
2,787,137
2,994,541
Occupancy Expenses
587,987
574,771
546,096
Other Expenses
1,931,594
1,976,551
1,887,142
5,560,748
5,338,459
5,427,779
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
3,503,804
4,216,578
4,099,186
Income Taxes
618,900
1,180,300
1,110,800
NET INCOME
$ 2,884,904
$ 3,036,278
$ 2,988,386
Suncrest Bank
Selected Financial Data & Ratios (Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
For the three months ended:
Return on Average Assets(ROAA)
1.13%
1.22%
1.32%
ROAA excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)
1.01%
1.17%
1.30%
Return on Average Tangible Assets (2)
1.18%
1.27%
1.38%
Return on Average Equity(ROAE)
7.59%
8.23%
8.86%
ROAE excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)
6.81%
7.91%
8.77%
Return on Average Tangible Equity (2)
10.50%
11.54%
13.01%
Noninterest Expense (NIE) To Average Assets
2.18%
2.15%
2.39%
NIE to Average Assets excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)
2.18%
2.15%
2.39%
Efficiency Ratio
54.71%
53.09%
55.52%
Efficiency Ratio excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)
57.07%
53.98%
55.76%
Burden Ratio
2.00%
1.94%
2.20%
Net Interest Margin
4.16%
4.14%
4.58%
Core Net Interest Margin (1) (2)
3.98%
4.07%
4.56%
Cost of Funds
0.54%
0.60%
0.49%
Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$ 0.23
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
Diluted EPS
$ 0.23
$ 0.24
$ 0.24
Diluted EPS excluding non-recurring items (1) (2)
$ 0.21
$ 0.23
$ 0.24
(1) Non-recurring items include merger expenses, discount accretion on acquired loans and recovery of interest on non-accrual loans.
(2) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They
should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP
measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Suncrest Bank
Selected Financial Data & Ratios Continued (Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
At Period End:
Loans to Deposits
76.89%
80.56%
80.92%
Average Loans to Average Deposits (QTD)
76.61%
78.36%
81.76%
Non-Performing Assets to Assets
0.43%
0.56%
0.14%
Outstanding Shares
12,442,800
12,442,800
12,420,300
Tangible Book Value Per Share (2)
$ 9.05
$ 8.52
$ 7.62
Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Unrealized Gain on Securities (2)
$ 8.66
$ 8.41
$ 7.62
Book Value Per Share
$ 12.44
$ 11.91
$ 11.06
Regulatory Capital Ratios
Tier 1 Leverage (to average assets)
11.00%
10.91%
10.87%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)
13.80%
14.02%
13.08%
Tier 1 Capital (to risk weighted assets)
13.80%
14.02%
13.08%
Total Capital (to risk weighted assets)
14.59%
14.77%
13.73%
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
Loan Composition
Commercial and Industrial:
$ 44,110,558
$ 44,523,301
$ 66,886,659
Loans to Finance Agricultural Production and Other Loans to Farmers:
32,561,301
34,156,321
35,050,152
Loans Secured by Real Estate:
Secured by Farmland
142,588,684
143,797,280
124,540,890
Construction, Land Development and Other Land
33,855,844
42,445,905
45,816,965
1-4 Family Residential Properties
41,426,423
44,378,455
54,136,828
Multifamily Residential Properties
45,192,987
46,969,544
46,422,542
Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties
97,345,299
95,098,253
89,282,286
Non-Owner Occupied Nonresidential Properties
223,180,866
194,467,766
154,916,233
Total Loans Secured by Real Estate
583,590,103
567,157,203
515,115,744
Municipal Leases:
19,464,532
21,461,996
18,337,495
Other Loans:
167,794
180,172
487,627
Total Loans
$ 679,894,288
$ 667,478,993
$ 635,877,677
(2) These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Suncrest Bank
Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$ 79,166,231
$ 262,378
1.33%
$ 65,973,893
$ 282,044
1.70%
Investment Securities
201,137,316
1,285,695
2.56%
190,343,303
1,272,126
2.67%
Loans
659,206,812
9,311,568
5.68%
657,817,950
9,269,770
5.59%
Total Interest Earning Assets
939,510,359
10,859,641
4.65%
914,135,146
10,823,940
4.70%
Noninterest Earning Assets
80,808,526
81,284,432
Total Assets
$1,020,318,885
$ 995,419,578
Interest Bearing Liabilities
Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
$ 128,885,992
33,428
0.10%
$ 133,928,030
311,637
0.92%
Savings and Money Market Accounts
353,116,947
874,320
1.00%
315,941,175
722,058
0.91%
Time Deposits
80,351,041
237,531
1.19%
80,070,952
242,532
1.20%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
562,353,980
1,145,279
0.82%
529,940,157
1,276,227
0.96%
Other Borrowings
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
562,353,980
1,145,279
0.82%
529,940,157
1,276,227
0.96%
Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts(3)
298,089,928
309,493,329
Total Funding Sources
860,443,908
839,433,486
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
7,834,040
8,439,702
Shareholders' Equity
152,040,937
147,546,390
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
$1,020,318,885
$ 995,419,578
Net Interest Income
$ 9,714,362
$ 9,547,713
Net Interest Margin
4.16%
4.14%
(3) Includes Noninterest Bearing Demand reclassified as Noninterest Bearing MMA
Suncrest Bank
Average Balance Sheet and Yields (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Deposits in Other Financial Institutions
$ 79,166,231
$ 262,378
1.33%
$ 56,797,292
$ 357,774
2.55%
Investment Securities
201,137,316
1,285,695
2.56%
144,325,249
989,491
2.74%
Loans
659,206,812
9,311,568
5.68%
626,578,607
8,940,810
5.79%
Total Interest Earning Assets
939,510,359
10,859,641
4.65%
827,701,148
10,288,075
5.04%
Noninterest Earning Assets
80,808,526
81,105,917
Total Assets
$1,020,318,885
$908,807,065
Interest Bearing Liabilities
Interest Bearing Transaction Accounts
$ 128,885,992
33,428
0.10%
$ 81,843,402
102,831
0.51%
Savings and Money Market Accounts
353,116,947
874,320
1.00%
349,298,620
586,913
0.68%
Time Deposits
80,351,041
237,531
1.19%
97,058,091
241,079
1.01%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
562,353,980
1,145,279
0.82%
528,200,113
930,823
0.71%
Other Borrowings
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
562,353,980
1,145,279
0.82%
528,200,113
930,823
0.71%
Noninterest Bearing Transaction Accounts(3)
298,089,928
238,133,403
Total Funding Sources
860,443,908
766,333,516
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
7,834,040
7,531,653
Shareholders' Equity
152,040,937
134,941,896
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
$1,020,318,885
$908,807,065
Net Interest Income
$ 9,714,362
$ 9,357,252
Net Interest Margin
4.16%
4.58%
(3) Includes Noninterest Bearing Demand reclassified as Noninterest Bearing MMA
__________________________
1 Includes unfunded commitments
2 Represents interest recoveries on non-accrual loans
3 Represents accretion of acquired loan fair value marks
4 Excludes non-recurring income, income from accretion of fair value marks and non-recurring costs, non-GAAP financial measure
5 Includes noninterest-bearing Demand, Savings, NOW and Money Market Accounts
6 Interagency Joint Press Release, March 22nd 2020 (as revised on April 7th), and CARES Act Section 4013
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suncrest-bank-reports-first-quarter-earnings-301048025.html
SOURCE Suncrest Bank
© PRNewswire 2020
|
|