Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sundae Kids, the Popular Illustrator Couple From Thailand With 550,000 Fans Worldwide, Are Trying Their Hand at a Line of Sixteen Clothing and Accessory Items That Focus on a Gender Equality Concept

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 11:01am EDT

On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, Sundae Kids, the popular illustrator couple from Thailand with 550,000 fans worldwide, sold a line of sixteen clothing and accessory items at a pop-up online shopping space called OPEN/END. The line included eight different t-shirts as well as tote bags and water bottles. (URL: https://open-end.tokyo/)

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200727005003/en/

All In Group T-shirts (Photo: Business Wire)

All In Group T-shirts (Photo: Business Wire)

The concept behind the product line was Gender Equality, with all items designed from a unisex perspective with unbiased inclusiveness for everyone. The focus was also on a streetwear look that both men and women could easily wear.

Sundae Kids

Sundae Kids are a couple based in Bangkok, Thailand. Kavin serves as the pair’s art director, and Pratchaya its illustrator. The work is produced in a wide range of media, including illustrations, comics, graphic novels, and animations. Their work takes inspiration from their daily lives and the things that happen around them. Many of their clients have a global reach.

Some Words from Sundae Kids

The theme for this collection was gender equality. We wanted to use the designs to show ways to be authentic to your true self, as well as how good it feels to be authentic. Knowing how the OPEN/END brand is for people of all genders, we’ve worked many times on sketches that combine our own gender expression, and created designs that we would both want to wear.

The OPEN/END name implies a limitless freedom, and we thought that was a perfect term for the young people within the brand target. This is a brand for a new generation, and even within that generational construct we believe that there are a lot of people, regardless of age, who share the same way of thinking.

Compared to the style and subject matter of the illustrations we normally do, this project offered a totally new opportunity for us. We regularly draw comics about the love shared between women and men, but this opportunity allowed us to broaden our scope to a more diverse reach, and the designs are envisioned to suit anyone of any gender. People have a right to their own self-expression and authenticity, regardless of race, skin color, or gender, and we also believe that those differences should be accepted and celebrated.

Solo shows include Kid Within, Bangkok, 2016, and This is for you, Bangkok, 2019.

On Instagram: @sundaekids.

An overview of the OPEN/END brand name and concept

As a term, OPEN/END means limitless and free.

The name reflects the freedom individuals have to be unique and to pursue their own interests, without the need to be trapped within the bounds of race or sexuality. The naming conceptualizes the fact that we are perfect just as we are.

We look forward to contributing to a future where a new generation can not only respect the growing diversity in gender and thought but also have fun with how the lines between genders and different ways of thinking are blurring.

Image URL: https://17.gigafile.nu/0912-c3fc56a5daa9989f89910729064afa2c8

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:17aMETALLIC MINERALS : IIROC Trading Resumption - MMG
AQ
11:17aMONARCA MINERALS : Announces C$2.0 Million Private Placement
AQ
11:17aMERIDIAN MINING S E : reports on high-grade assay results from manganese oxides collected for market scoping at the Mirante da Serra Project
AQ
11:17aENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD : . - Private Placement Closes $500,000 Gross Proceeds
AQ
11:17aANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC : - Half Year 2020 Trading Update
AQ
11:17aWINSHEAR GOLD : Increases Private Placement to $1.32 Million
AQ
11:17aNEXTERA ENERGY : second-quarter 2020 financial results available on company's website
AQ
11:17aCALLON PETROLEUM COMPANY : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 conference Call for August 5, 2020
AQ
11:17aSTRIKEPOINT GOLD : Announces closing of private placement
AQ
11:17aPOLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S A : PGNiG - More gas found in Podkarpacie region
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NEL ASA : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant to develop a novel electrolyser stack to enable lower cost hydrogen gen..
2SAP SE : SAP : 2Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased Despite Pandemic
3MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Pandemic turns Europe's retail sector on its head as shoppers stay close to home
4MAGNIT : PUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit Announces Dividend Payment Update
5EASYJET PLC : UK travel stocks plunge on pandemic blues after quarantine move on Spain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group