Sundance Film Festival Selects FilmFreeway as Its Exclusive Submission Service

FilmFreeway Will Facilitate all of the Festival's Film Entries Through
the 2022 Sundance Film Festival
FilmFreeway,
the world’s most-used film festival submissions platform, has entered
into an exclusive agreement with the Sundance Institute to handle all
projects submitted to the Sundance Film Festival through 2022,
collaborating on a customized film submission process. The announcement
was made today by Zachary Jones, CTO and Co-founder of FilmFreeway and
Adam Montgomery, Senior Manager, Programming Department and Programmer
of the Sundance Film Festival.
Submissions for the 2020 Sundance Film Festival will officially open on filmfreeway.com
on June 3, 2019. Currently, more than 900,000 registered
filmmakers use FilmFreeway to submit to nearly 8,000 film festivals and
creative contests around the world, including dozens of Oscar®
accredited and BAFTA qualifying festivals and festival circuit stops
such as AFI Fest, Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Edinburgh
International Film Festival, Miami Film Festival, San Francisco
International Film Festival, as well as HBO, NBC-Universal, and the
Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Student Academy Awards.
“We are excited about our collaboration with FilmFreeway, which has
established itself as the new industry standard in festival submissions.
As an artist-focused nonprofit organization, we put our filmmakers
first, and it’s vitally important that they have a reliable and
user-friendly submission experience. We have chosen to partner
exclusively with FilmFreeway because of their proven track record and
industry-wide reputation for excellence in user experience and customer
care. FilmFreeway’s technology will help us streamline our application
and judging processes for nearly 15,000 projects submitted to us each
year and allow us to discover, connect with and foster unique filmmaking
voices and diverse groups of storytellers from all over the world,”
stated Sundance’s Montgomery.
“A little over five years ago, as a small startup and even before we
wrote a single line of code, we talked of a future where we might
someday work with Sundance. To now serve as the exclusive submission
service for such a legendary film festival is a dream realized and a
true privilege. Since our launch, we've never stopped innovating,
listening carefully to customers, and building new features to make it
easier than ever to discover, manage, and enter film festivals. For
those efforts to be recognized by Sundance is the highest honor we could
imagine and a validation of our team’s passion and tireless work. We
have worked closely with Sundance’s programming team to develop custom
functionality tailor-made to serve their unique processes and
demonstrated for them the level of attention and quality that festivals
have come to expect when working with FilmFreeway. In the coming weeks,
we’ll be rolling out many of those enhancements site-wide for all of our
customers. We look forward to working with the many thousands of
filmmakers submitting to Sundance each year and making sure their
experience is an exceptional one,” commented Jones of FilmFreeway.
Since their inception in 2014, FilmFreeway quickly rose to prominence
and within its first year became the market leading submission platform
across all top metrics including: global web traffic, total festivals,
Oscar® / BAFTA accredited festivals, and daily active users. Film
festivals are on the rise around the world, as are those festivals which
help filmmakers qualify for awards contention. 14 out of the 15 Oscar®
nominated independent films featured at the 2019 Academy Awards®
telecast used FilmFreeway to reach festivals. FilmFreeway is well known
for its outstanding customer service and adoration from filmmakers. The
company is expected to add new user enhancements in the near future that
will allow their filmmakers to connect with distributors and have their
work seen by even more people around the world. Submissions to the
Sundance Film Festival will be accepted beginning June 3, 2019.
FilmFreeway
FilmFreeway is the world’s leading film festival marketplace and one the
most visible and beloved companies in independent film, trusted by the
world’s top film festivals and brands including HBO, ESPN,
NBC-Universal, Lionsgate, PBS, NPR and more. Every day, tens of
thousands of filmmakers, writers and artists use FilmFreeway to
discover, submit their work, and get tickets to nearly 8,000 film
festivals and creative contests all over the world.
The Sundance Film Festival®
The Sundance Film Festival has introduced global audiences to some of
the most groundbreaking films of the past three decades, including Sorry
to Bother You, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Eighth Grade, Get Out, The Big
Sick, Mudbound, Beasts of the Southern Wild, Fruitvale Station,
Whiplash, Brooklyn, Precious, The Cove, Little Miss Sunshine, An
Inconvenient Truth, Napoleon Dynamite, Hedwig and the Angry Inch,
Reservoir Dogs and sex, lies, and videotape. The Festival is
a program of the non-profit Sundance Institute®.
Sundance Institute
Founded in 1981 by Robert Redford, Sundance Institute is a nonprofit
organization that provides and preserves the space for artists in film,
theatre, and new media to create and thrive. The Institute's signature
Labs, granting, and mentorship programs, dedicated to developing new
work, take place throughout the year in the U.S. and internationally.
The Sundance Film Festival and other public programs connect audiences
to artists in igniting new ideas, discovering original voices, and
building a community dedicated to independent storytelling. Sundance
Institute has supported such projects as Sorry to Bother You, Won't
You Be My Neighbor?, Eighth Grade, Blindspotting, The Tale, Get Out, The
Big Sick, Strong Island, Blackfish, Top of the Lake, Winter's Bone, The
Wolfpack, Dear White People, Trapped, Brooklyn, Little Miss Sunshine, 20
Feet From Stardom, Beasts of the Southern Wild, Fruitvale Station,
Spring Awakening, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder and Fun
Home. Join Sundance Institute on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and
YouTube.
