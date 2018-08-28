Sunfonda : 2018 brand new Cayenne test drive experience ...

Brand new Cayenne brings you an exciting driving experience.

Yinchuan porsche center

The new Cayenne test drive - yinchuan site passion opening



Event site, porsche China professional certification driving coach

In-depth analysis of the new Cayenne's charms

A detailed explanation of driving skills in sand



Driving pleasure under different road conditions



Brand new Cayenne financial services

Let's dream a step closer.



The new Cayenne financial package

Rates were as low as 3.99%-5.99%

Loan term: 12-36 months

Applicable model: all-new Cayenne model

Duration: August 10, 2018 - October 15, 2018



Wonderful moment



About the YinChuan porsche center

Porsche Centre Yinchuan Ningxia Sunfonda Xinjie Sales & Service Trading Co., Ltd. Northeast No. 109 Road and Yongsheng Road Desheng Industrial Park, Helan, Yinchuan, Ningxia, P.R.China 750200 Tel: +86 951 8822 911 · Fax: +86 951 8985 911 Mobile: +86 181 5231 3435 · E-Mail: 283767464@qq.com Website: www.porsche-yinchuan.com



[-返回-]