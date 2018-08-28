Sunfonda : 2018 brand new Cayenne test drive experience ...

Brand new Cayenne brings you an exciting driving experience.
Yinchuan porsche center
The new Cayenne test drive - yinchuan site passion opening
Event site, porsche China professional certification driving coach
In-depth analysis of the new Cayenne's charms
A detailed explanation of driving skills in sand
Driving pleasure under different road conditions
Brand new Cayenne financial services
Let's dream a step closer.
The new Cayenne financial package
Rates were as low as 3.99%-5.99%
Loan term: 12-36 months
Applicable model: all-new Cayenne model
Duration: August 10, 2018 - October 15, 2018
Wonderful moment
About the YinChuan porsche center
Porsche Centre Yinchuan
Ningxia Sunfonda Xinjie Sales & Service Trading Co., Ltd.
Northeast No. 109 Road and Yongsheng Road
Desheng Industrial Park, Helan, Yinchuan, Ningxia, P.R.China 750200
Tel: +86 951 8822 911 · Fax: +86 951 8985 911
Mobile: +86 181 5231 3435 · E-Mail: 283767464@qq.com
Website: www.porsche-yinchuan.com
[-返回-]
Disclaimer
Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 09:21:04 UTC