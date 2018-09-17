Log in
Sunfonda : 2018 world Internet of things Expo sponsored by car delivery ceremony ended successf ...

09/17/2018 | 04:33am CEST

September 14, 2018 morning, the Sunfonda group 2018 world Internet of things Expo VIP business trip car delivery ceremony at the Taihu lake Expo center in Wuxi. At the ceremony, the leaders of Sunfonda group, Volkswagen car brand, Wuxi and a number of mainstream media and related units jointly attended the event, witnessed this important moment.

From September 15 to 18, 2018, a world Internet of things Expo will be held at the Taihu lake international Expo center in Wuxi, Jiangsu province.

As the leading auto dealer group in China, Sunfonda group will be the sponsor of the VIP car for the 2018 world Internet of things Expo. On August 9, 2018, Sunfonda dealership group signed a cooperation agreement with Volkswagen's imported car brands and the world Internet of things Expo, Will provide 40 Volkswagen Matvey as the 2018 world Internet of things Expo VIP travel car, and carefully serve the world Internet of things Expo.

Address by Mr. Wu Jianping, deputy director of Wuxi Commission of Economy and Information Technology

Speech by Mr. Mr.ChristianMichatz-Richter, general manager of China area of Volkswagen car brand

Address by Mr. Gou Xinfeng, vice president of Sunfonda Group

With the development of the times and the improvement of the level of consumption, the Chinese market has become more important for the brand of Volkswagen imported car. Volkswagen imported car brands are also determined to continue to refine their products to diversified, personalized demand products to meet the Chinese market's growing consumer demand. At the same time, the Chinese market for Volkswagen imported car brands also hope to always grow with the Chinese market and consumers, constantly upgrade their service quality and provide.

Mr. Dong jie, general manager of wuxi Sunfonda automobile co., LTD., is honored and attached great importance to attending the 2018 world Internet of things expo, and is quite confident about the product strength of metway.

Finally, I wish the 2018 World Internet of things Expo a complete success.

Wuxi Sunfonda automobile co. LTD

Address: no. 8, xingchuang 4th road, xinwu district

Sales hotline: 0510-8884 5888

Service hotline: 0510-8280 9995

Booking hotline: 0510-8884 5010

Official weibo: @volkswagen imported cars wuxi Sunfonda

Disclaimer

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 02:32:01 UTC
