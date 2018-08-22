Log in
Sunfonda : Audi imported car tasting activity has come to a successful conclusion.

08/22/2018 | 05:02am CEST

At 19:30 on the evening of August 18th, Xinfeng Thai Audi held the Audi import car activity as scheduled, and has now come to a successful conclusion. It's a great pleasure to spend this wonderful evening with you. Now, let's review the hot scenes of last night's activities.

In the afternoon, the activity scene was full of guests and friends, dynamic racing games for big friends and children to play very hey Oh!

There are also hot games.

The activity is officially started.

The leaders expressed their thanks to the guests. I hope you will have a wonderful evening.

This activity is successfully concluded.

Shaanxi Sunfonda Automobile co. Ltd.
Tel: 029-86221188
Rescue hotline: 029-86221156

Disclaimer

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 03:01:07 UTC
