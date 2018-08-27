Log in
Sunfonda : Erdos Porsche center helps 2018 Ordos International Marathon perfect ending ...

08/27/2018 | 07:42am CEST

August twenty _ fifth at seventeen thirty The first international marathon withStarry skyas its theme in China Officially opened in Ordos

Event designated vehicle unit Sunfonda Ordos Porsche center

In the event, Porsche new cayenne, as a leading sports car, drove all the way to escort the runners.

The 2018 Ordos international marathon will help boost porsche's brand power again in Ordos.

China, the United States, Canada, France, Australia, Germany, Japan, south Korea, Kenya and Ethiopia have attracted more than 20,000 athletes from 21 countries. The contestants entered for the competition.

With the development of society, sports including running are becoming more and more popular. Marathon has become a new fashion representative of a city and a new way of life.

Employees of Porsche center in Sunfonda, Erdos are also actively participating in the marathon.

The results of the competition

Main ZABRON of Kenya was the first runner in the marathon
Times 2:26:55

Tang wei, the first Chinese runner in the women's full marathon
Time 3:11:01

Men's half marathon, the first Chinese athlete Bian Qi
1:08: 00

Women's half marathon first Chinese player Liu Meng
Use 1: 18:10

[-返回-]

Disclaimer

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 05:41:03 UTC
