Sunfonda : Erdos Porsche center helps 2018 Ordos International Marathon perfect ending ...

August twenty _ fifth at seventeen thirty The first international marathon withStarry skyas its theme in China Officially opened in Ordos



Event designated vehicle unit Sunfonda Ordos Porsche center



In the event, Porsche new cayenne, as a leading sports car, drove all the way to escort the runners.



The 2018 Ordos international marathon will help boost porsche's brand power again in Ordos.



China, the United States, Canada, France, Australia, Germany, Japan, south Korea, Kenya and Ethiopia have attracted more than 20,000 athletes from 21 countries. The contestants entered for the competition.



With the development of society, sports including running are becoming more and more popular. Marathon has become a new fashion representative of a city and a new way of life.



Employees of Porsche center in Sunfonda, Erdos are also actively participating in the marathon.



The results of the competition



Main ZABRON of Kenya was the first runner in the marathon

Times 2:26:55



Tang wei, the first Chinese runner in the women's full marathon

Time 3:11:01



Men's half marathon, the first Chinese athlete Bian Qi

1:08: 00



Women's half marathon first Chinese player Liu Meng

Use 1: 18:10



