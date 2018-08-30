Log in
Sunfonda : I am the champion - the 2018 Audi family day parent-child activity has come to a successful conclusi ...

08/30/2018 | 08:47am CEST

I am the champion -Audi family day

Yangzhou Sunfonda boao audi parent-child sports meet
Let's look back at the highlights of the event.

Be ready and wait for the customer

Delicious food

Before the activity starts, the baby and the parents play the game happily

Official start of the event

Congratulations to the ten kids above

Yangzhou Sunfonda Boao

Sales Hotline: 0514-86180000
After-sale service: 0514-86190000
24 hour rescue hotline: 15371331919
Address: No. 16, International Automobile City, Changjiang East Road, Fairy Town, Jiangdu District, Yangzhou


Disclaimer

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 06:46:05 UTC
