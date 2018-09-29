Sunfonda : Let car life better! FAW Volkswagen customer club officially released ...

Sunfonda junmei faw Volkswagen was founded on August 26, 2017

In order to improve the service quality and bring customers a better car life, we officially launched the club to satisfy customers' yearning for a better travel life.



Club opening date: September 28, 2018



Club recruitment target: faw-volkswagen owners and prospective owners



Join the club to consult junmei car administrator or call

029-63601180



Sunfonda junmei faw customer club is looking forward to your joining

Sunfonda Junmei serves you wholeheartedly.

Looking forward to your coming experience.

Sales Hotline: 029-63601188

Service hotline: 029-63601186

Reservation line: 029-63601180

Address: intersection of East Third Ring Road and South Third Ring Road in Baqiao District, Xi'an

(Baqiao high-end car theme park)



[-返回-]