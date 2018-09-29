Sunfonda : Let car life better! FAW Volkswagen customer club officially released ...

Sunfonda junmei faw Volkswagen was founded on August 26, 2017
In order to improve the service quality and bring customers a better car life, we officially launched the club to satisfy customers' yearning for a better travel life.
Club opening date: September 28, 2018
Club recruitment target: faw-volkswagen owners and prospective owners
Join the club to consult junmei car administrator or call
029-63601180
Sunfonda junmei faw customer club is looking forward to your joining
Sunfonda Junmei serves you wholeheartedly.
Looking forward to your coming experience.
Sales Hotline: 029-63601188
Service hotline: 029-63601186
Reservation line: 029-63601180
Address: intersection of East Third Ring Road and South Third Ring Road in Baqiao District, Xi'an
(Baqiao high-end car theme park)
[-返回-]
Disclaimer
Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2018 07:21:02 UTC