Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sunfonda : Let car life better! FAW Volkswagen customer club officially released ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 09:22am CEST

Sunfonda junmei faw Volkswagen was founded on August 26, 2017
In order to improve the service quality and bring customers a better car life, we officially launched the club to satisfy customers' yearning for a better travel life.

Club opening date: September 28, 2018

Club recruitment target: faw-volkswagen owners and prospective owners

Join the club to consult junmei car administrator or call
029-63601180

Sunfonda junmei faw customer club is looking forward to your joining

Sunfonda Junmei serves you wholeheartedly.
Looking forward to your coming experience.
Sales Hotline: 029-63601188
Service hotline: 029-63601186
Reservation line: 029-63601180
Address: intersection of East Third Ring Road and South Third Ring Road in Baqiao District, Xi'an
(Baqiao high-end car theme park)

[-返回-]

Disclaimer

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2018 07:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:30aRANDOLPH NEIGHBORS : Vermont Castings Must Pay
AQ
11:30aBARNES & NOBLE : Hanover Landmark Closing
AQ
11:22aHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : MILITARY $94.58 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Huntington Ingalls Industries
AQ
11:22aUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : MILITARY $63.5 Million Federal Contract Awarded to United Technologies
AQ
11:22aOCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL : MILITARY $68.88 Milion Federal Contract Awarded to Oceaneering International
AQ
11:22aTESLA : Stocks close out best quarter in five years
AQ
11:22aTESLA : SEC wants Musk ousted at Tesla
AQ
11:21aABBOTT LABORATORIES : $30,000 Federal Contract Awarded to Abbott Laboratories
AQ
11:21aSAFRAN : MILITARY $193,934 Federal Contract Awarded to Avox Systems
AQ
11:20aATMOS ENERGY : requests rate increase from PSC
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA'S MUSK MAY SETTLE SEC LAWSUIT BUT READY FOR FIGHT: sources
2'We'll know in 48 hours' - Mexico sees new hope of trilateral NAFTA
3ALPHABET : Google CEO will testify before U.S. House on bias accusations
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : says big breach exposed 50 million accounts to full takeover
5INTEL CORPORATION : U.S. trade judge declines to block iPhone imports

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.