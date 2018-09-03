Sunfonda : New BENTAYGA V8 listing appraisal meeting and the seventh anniversary celebration of Bentley Xi'an e ...

On August 31, 2018, the new BENTAYGA V8 listing appraisal meeting and the 7th anniversary celebration of Bentley Xi'an were successfully held in the exhibition hall of binli Xi'an in Qujiang.

Since its opening in 2011, Bentley Xi'an has gone through seven long years, seven years of storms, seven years of hand in hand, seven years of your concern and support for us, to create today's Bentley Xi'an.



Ms. Gao jie, general manager of bentley xi 'an, delivered a welcome speech to the distinguished guests present.



BENTAYGA V8



That evening we ushered in its first owner, who was also the 223rd honorable owner of Bentley Xi'an.



In the evening, Mr. Lei zhenyu, manager of the cross-border financial center of bank of China, gave a financial introduction to the guests present.



Seven years with you, seven years with your support, the future days of bentley xi 'an will be more brilliant.



Special Thanks



