Sunfonda : Porsche VIP test drive experience ...

August 11, 2018
Porsche VIP test drive experience held in Shanghai Porsche Experience Center
Sunfonda Group Porsche center invited five stores, more than fifty VIP customers.
Take part in the PEC test drive experience.
Let's follow the lens to experience the test drive.
The car owner's signed in orderly.
Professional coaches explain the test driving matters
Enjoy the extraordinary driving pleasure from Porsche.
Start a test drive
Racing Simulator experience
This activity competition link, a total of six customers respectively won the prize
Get the first prize
From theSunfonda group ordos and the lanzhou porsche center respectively
Get second place
From Sunfonda Group Xi'an Porsche Center
Finish third
From Sunfonda group ordos and the taiyuan porsche center respectively
This activity not only enables the car owners' friends to experience the track experience of all porsche models and the customized driving experience of professional coaches, but also brings them to feel the exclusive enjoyment of porsche car club in China. Presumably, the car owners' friends have a further understanding of porsche brand culture.
Sunfonda group expresses its gratitude to all the car owners who participated in the test drive experience of porsche
Look forward to meeting again next time!
