Sunfonda : Porsche VIP test drive experience ...

August 11, 2018

Porsche VIP test drive experience held in Shanghai Porsche Experience Center

Sunfonda Group Porsche center invited five stores, more than fifty VIP customers.

Take part in the PEC test drive experience.

Let's follow the lens to experience the test drive.

The car owner's signed in orderly.



Professional coaches explain the test driving matters



Enjoy the extraordinary driving pleasure from Porsche.



Start a test drive



Racing Simulator experience



This activity competition link, a total of six customers respectively won the prize



Get the first prize



From theSunfonda group ordos and the lanzhou porsche center respectively

Get second place

From Sunfonda Group Xi'an Porsche Center



Finish third

From Sunfonda group ordos and the taiyuan porsche center respectively



This activity not only enables the car owners' friends to experience the track experience of all porsche models and the customized driving experience of professional coaches, but also brings them to feel the exclusive enjoyment of porsche car club in China. Presumably, the car owners' friends have a further understanding of porsche brand culture.



Sunfonda group expresses its gratitude to all the car owners who participated in the test drive experience of porsche

Look forward to meeting again next time!



