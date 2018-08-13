Log in
Sunfonda : Porsche VIP test drive experience ...

08/13/2018 | 06:35am CEST

August 11, 2018

Porsche VIP test drive experience held in Shanghai Porsche Experience Center

Sunfonda Group Porsche center invited five stores, more than fifty VIP customers.

Take part in the PEC test drive experience.

Let's follow the lens to experience the test drive.

The car owner's signed in orderly.

Professional coaches explain the test driving matters

Enjoy the extraordinary driving pleasure from Porsche.

Start a test drive

Racing Simulator experience

This activity competition link, a total of six customers respectively won the prize

Get the first prize

From theSunfonda group ordos and the lanzhou porsche center respectively

Get second place
From Sunfonda Group Xi'an Porsche Center

Finish third
From Sunfonda group ordos and the taiyuan porsche center respectively

This activity not only enables the car owners' friends to experience the track experience of all porsche models and the customized driving experience of professional coaches, but also brings them to feel the exclusive enjoyment of porsche car club in China. Presumably, the car owners' friends have a further understanding of porsche brand culture.

Sunfonda group expresses its gratitude to all the car owners who participated in the test drive experience of porsche
Look forward to meeting again next time!

Disclaimer

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 04:34:04 UTC
