Sunfonda : The 2018 xi 'an international marathon is about to start ...

The 2018 Xi'an International Marathon is scheduled to be held in the main city of Xi'an at 7:30 on October 20 (Saturday). At that time, there will be 30 thousand domestic and foreign competitors.



Event map



Runners and runners from all over the world Will gather early Saturday morning For a direction, break the limit and do your best



Sunfonda group Xi'an Porsche center owner

Participating in the 2018 Xi'an International Marathon race and finally finalists.

You can get a beautiful gift from Xi'an high tech Porsche center.



PRC addition

WeChat backstage message

PRC + your porsche license plate number + your name



