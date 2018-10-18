Log in
Sunfonda : The 2018 xi 'an international marathon is about to start ...

10/18/2018 | 09:43am CEST

The 2018 Xi'an International Marathon is scheduled to be held in the main city of Xi'an at 7:30 on October 20 (Saturday). At that time, there will be 30 thousand domestic and foreign competitors.

Event map

Runners and runners from all over the world

Will gather early Saturday morning

For a direction, break the limit and do your best

Sunfonda group Xi'an Porsche center owner
Participating in the 2018 Xi'an International Marathon race and finally finalists.
You can get a beautiful gift from Xi'an high tech Porsche center.

PRC addition
WeChat backstage message
PRC + your porsche license plate number + your name

Disclaimer

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 07:42:04 UTC
