Sunfonda : The ordos porsche car owners' event was successfully concluded ...

09/20/2018 | 04:48am CEST
When you meet your porsche for the first time, the curiosity in your heart is awakened

How to start a better journey

You need a chance to get in on the amazing driving experience


When you meet your porsche for the first time, the curiosity in your heart is awakened

How to start a better journey

You need a chance to get in on the amazing driving experience

On the day of the event, all the car owners present not only learned more knowledge about car care and porsche after-sales maintenance, but also experienced the joy of western equestrian. Now let's go to the scene and experience the atmosphere at that time.

The car owners arrived at the porsche center in erdos

Experience the unique charm of the porsche brand

Participate in live interactive games to win gifts

Arrive at the destination and learn about equestrianism under the guidance of staff of equestrian club

The event was successfully concluded

Disclaimer

Sunfonda Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 02:47:01 UTC
