Sunfonda : The ordos porsche car owners' event was successfully concluded ...

When you meet your porsche for the first time, the curiosity in your heart is awakened How to start a better journey You need a chance to get in on the amazing driving experience



When you meet your porsche for the first time, the curiosity in your heart is awakened How to start a better journey You need a chance to get in on the amazing driving experience



On the day of the event, all the car owners present not only learned more knowledge about car care and porsche after-sales maintenance, but also experienced the joy of western equestrian. Now let's go to the scene and experience the atmosphere at that time.



The car owners arrived at the porsche center in erdos



Experience the unique charm of the porsche brand



Participate in live interactive games to win gifts



Arrive at the destination and learn about equestrianism under the guidance of staff of equestrian club



The event was successfully concluded



[-返回-]