Sunfonda : The ordos porsche car owners' event was successfully concluded ...

When you meet your porsche for the first time, the curiosity in your heart is awakened
How to start a better journey
You need a chance to get in on the amazing driving experience
On the day of the event, all the car owners present not only learned more knowledge about car care and porsche after-sales maintenance, but also experienced the joy of western equestrian. Now let's go to the scene and experience the atmosphere at that time.
The car owners arrived at the porsche center in erdos
Experience the unique charm of the porsche brand
Participate in live interactive games to win gifts
Arrive at the destination and learn about equestrianism under the guidance of staff of equestrian club
The event was successfully concluded
