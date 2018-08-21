Sunfonda : The third porsche karting challenge ...

August 18, 2018

Xi'an Gaoxin &Fengqing Porsche center, Sunfonda Group

The third Porsche kart was held.

120 minutes, feel the unique charm of racing.



The Porsche Cart Challenge of 2018 offers an unprecedented exciting experience for all participants in the race with its new kart and racing standards.

In the activity scene, in the process of accelerating in every aisle, the guests can deeply feel the speed and passion from porsche culture.



Professional and experienced workshop manager, Mr. Qin Wei, will solve all kinds of doubts and problems existing in the daily maintenance process of vehicles.

Looking forward to the next event.



